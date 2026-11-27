MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) ESMA, the European Union's securities watchdog, is preparing a major upgrade to its public crypto register that underpins investor due diligence under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Nearly two years after the register's launch, the agency says it plans to move from a largely manual, email-driven process to a searchable, web-based platform around mid-2027.

According to an ESMA spokesperson speaking to Cointelegraph, the overhaul would also change how crypto“white papers” are delivered to the public. Instead of relying on external links, the future system would host white papers directly on the register platform and keep a version history so changes remain traceable over time.

ESMA plans to replace its current interim MiCA register with a searchable web platform around mid-2027. The upgrade will shift information submission from manual email-based consolidation to structured web interfaces for national authorities. White papers would be hosted directly in the register, rather than being accessed mainly via links to entities' websites. The new system would maintain version history for individual white papers, improving transparency around updates. Planned features include cross-checking against reference databases (including GLEIF) and technical checks against ESMA's reporting framework.

Key takeawaysWhy ESMA's register upgrade matters for MiCA compliance

MiCA's transitional period ended in July, meaning crypto service providers without authorization for their EU activities had to wind down or face potential enforcement actions, including multimillion-euro fines. In this environment, public registers become a practical tool for investors, counterparties, and analysts attempting to confirm whether an operator is authorized in the bloc.

ESMA's interim register-launched in December 2024-has served as that reference point. The current setup publishes downloadable spreadsheet files containing information supplied by national regulators, enabling market participants to check entity status and related documentation, though with a process that has been largely constrained by manual consolidation.

The forthcoming platform is aimed at addressing those workflow limitations and making the register easier to search and verify, while also improving how document revisions are captured for ongoing scrutiny.

From email submissions to structured web-based reporting

Central to the redesign is a move away from ESMA's current manual, email-based approach. ESMA says the new IT system will replace the existing submission and consolidation process with a structured web interface through which national competent authorities can provide and update information for their relevant entities and white papers.

Beyond changing the workflow, ESMA expects the new system to strengthen data integrity. The platform would be able to cross-check details against established reference databases, including the GLEIF registry, which maintains global legal entity identifiers. That matters because inconsistent or incomplete entity information can complicate verification for investors and compliance teams, especially when multiple regulated or corporate layers are involved.

For white papers, ESMA says the platform will also carry out technical checks against ESMA's standardized reporting framework. The objective is to flag missing mandatory information and documents that fail formatting requirements-an enhancement that should reduce the risk of incomplete publications reaching the public register.

White papers will be embedded in the register-plus version history

Another key shift concerns the user experience and the completeness of information available on the register itself. The ESMA spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the future register will not rely solely on links to white papers hosted on an entity's own website. Instead, in the new IT solution, the white papers would be available directly on the register platform.

For investors and analysts, this is more than a convenience upgrade. Central hosting reduces dependence on third-party website availability and eliminates the potential ambiguity of whether a document accessible via an external link is the latest version.

ESMA also plans to provide a version history for each white paper. That would create an auditable trail of changes, which can be important when assessing how risk disclosures and other material details evolve over time.

The spokesperson also indicated that users would be able to download register data in CSV format or retrieve it through application programming interfaces (APIs). ESMA noted it could not yet disclose the full scope of planned features, leaving some technical details-such as how granular the API access will be-still to be confirmed.

Timing driven by technical build, not MiCA deadlines

With MiCA's transitional period already behind the market, many observers will ask whether the register upgrade is tied to regulatory milestones. ESMA's spokesperson said the development schedule is unrelated to the end of the transitional period or the ongoing review of MiCA.

That framing suggests ESMA is prioritizing the readiness of the underlying system-particularly data validation, document handling, and the planned integration with reference datasets-rather than aligning feature delivery to legal deadlines.

Nevertheless, the practical effect is still significant for the post-transition period: as more firms either finalize compliance or exit EU operations, the clarity and usability of a public register becomes more important. Investors, auditors, and compliance teams typically need fast answers, and a searchable platform with built-in checks and document versioning can materially improve that process.

Market participants should watch next for ESMA's technical specifications and phased release details leading up to mid-2027, particularly around API access, data download formats, and how ESMA will migrate existing register records into the new system-especially white paper versions.

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