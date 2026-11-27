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- Kerno hosted Sovereign Tech Forum at its manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Attendees toured the facility and learned how Kerno designs, assembles and tests enterprise servers and storage systems in the UAE and supports customers through a UAE-based service team.

Under the theme“Dare. Build. Lead.”, the forum explored how local engineering and manufacturing, combined with global technology partnerships, can help the UAE build more of the infrastructure it needs for AI and other critical workloads.

Keynotes and panel discussions brought together Kerno executives and industry experts from across computing, AI, data centre infrastructure, investment and manufacturing. Speakers included representatives from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Schneider Electric, VAST Data, Dalma Capital, Etisalat and Gulf Data Hub.

“Building AI infrastructure in the UAE means building the expertise to engineer, test and support it here. At Dubai Silicon Oasis, we're putting that expertise to work for customers and working with global technology partners to grow what the UAE can build locally.”

“Our goal at Kerno is to help the UAE strengthen its sovereign manufacturing base by bringing advanced technologies into local production. This increases In-Country Value, makes supply chains more resilient and gives the UAE a stronger role in the global technology industry.”

“At Kerno, we are turning the AI Sovereignty vision into practical manufacturing capabilities. Our local facility brings together automated production, precision inspection, system integration and testing, supported by experienced engineers and a local customer service team. With our servers carrying the“Made in the Emirates” certification and an ICV score of 58.84%, we are reinforcing our commitment to local industrial development and national economic value creation.”

Kerno Enterprises FZE designs, manufactures, tests and supports enterprise-grade servers and storage systems in the UAE. Its systems support AI, data centre, cloud and enterprise workloads. Kerno provides UAE-based customer support for government and commercial customers.