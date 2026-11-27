Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, 'Ramayana' is breaking record after record at the box office. In just 22 days of its release, the film's global gross collection has crossed the ₹1,777 crore mark. With this, 'Ramayana' has broken the records of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (global lifetime collection ₹1,742.10 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's own 'Animal' (₹917.82 crore lifetime record).

In India, the total net collection of 'Ramayana' in 22 days stands at ₹992.10 crore, with a gross collection of around ₹1,183 crore. From overseas markets, the film has grossed ₹592.00 crore so far.

5 Major Reasons for Ramayana's Massive Earnings

1. Casting South Star Yash

South Indian superstar Yash has a massive fan following not just in India but abroad as well. With Yash being part of the film, the South Indian audience has been drawn to it in huge numbers. Compared to Ranbir Kapoor, who mostly appears in Hindi films, Yash's fan following is bigger, and he has successfully brought more audiences to the theaters. Yash breathed life into the character of Ravana with an incredible performance. Even in the trailer, his scenes were spectacular. This is a big reason behind the film's success.

2. Massive Availability of Screens and Shows

The shows of 'Ramayana' were screened on a massive scale and are still running strong. The film's dominance over screens and the removal of other movies have been a big reason for its success. Many small-budget films were removed from screens. For example, shows for Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' were cut by more than half to screen 'Ramayana' more. This is also a major reason behind the success.

3. Benefit of Diwali and Long Holidays

Released on November 5, the film took full advantage of the long Diwali holidays. Due to this, the film crossed the ₹500 crore mark in the first 6 days. Because of the holidays, people flocked to theaters in large numbers. By the second weekend itself, the film set a new record by earning around ₹196 crore.

4. Visual Effects (VFX) and Grand Production

The VFX technology used in the film is amazing. World-class visual effects, massive sets, and large-scale filming provided an excellent cinematic experience for the audience and won critical acclaim. Specifically, the technology used in the Sita Haran and Jatayu Vadha scenes was phenomenal and successful in keeping the audience hooked.

5. No Other Big Releases

No other big movie was released around the time 'Ramayana' hit the screens. Only a small budget film like 'Pyre' was released opposite it, and its shows were also reduced. Therefore, people mostly watched 'Ramayana', leading to massive earnings.

Which Are the Highest-Grossing Films So Far?

Earning around ₹2,070 crore worldwide, 'Dangal' is India's highest-grossing blockbuster. In the next spot is 'Dhurandhar 2', which earned around ₹1,813 to ₹1,852 croreworldwide. In the third spot is SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', with a global collection of around ₹1,788 to ₹1,810 crore. Currently, 'Ramayana' is just ₹11 crore behind breaking the 'Baahubali 2' record and is expected to cross it in the coming days. However, beating the records of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Dangal' is said to be difficult.