MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's State Service of Maritime and River Transportation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German development agency GIZ and France's Expertise France to modernize maritime transport and improve the operational efficiency of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

According to the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, the memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the 5th International Conference and Exhibition“International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2026” (ITTC 2026) in Ashgabat.

The document was signed by Azat Shanazarov, chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan; Joachim Fritz, GIZ coordinator in Turkmenistan; and Jan Blinka, Expertise France team leader.

The cooperation will be carried out under the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) Capacity Development Programme, launched in November 2025 with the support of the European Union and jointly implemented by GIZ and Expertise France.

The memorandum outlines measures to streamline port operations, advance digitalization, and improve fleet management. These include reducing vessel and cargo waiting times at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, improving ferry schedules across the Caspian Sea, and simplifying customs and border clearance procedures involving multiple agencies.

The partners will also explore the introduction of digital tools, including a Maritime Single Window and Port Community Systems, to speed up document processing and improve coordination among port stakeholders.

Other planned activities include a comprehensive assessment of the Caspian vessel fleet, forecasts of future cargo demand, and an evaluation of fleet renewal requirements. The partners will also review port and maritime tariff structures to improve competitiveness and transparency along the corridor.

The memorandum also provides for advisory support for public-private partnerships in port and logistics services, specialized workforce training, international study visits, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

A Joint Technical Working Group will be established to coordinate the activities and monitor their implementation.