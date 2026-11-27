MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company's share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 868,000 as a consequence of employees' exercise of warrants.

The capital increase was effected without any pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company or others. The shares were subscribed for in cash at the following prices per share of nominally DKK 10: 66,800 shares at DKK 224.70 and 20,000 shares at DKK 190.11. The total proceeds to Bavarian Nordic A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 18.8 million.

The new shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Bavarian Nordic shares, will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S' share capital is DKK 793,521,180, which is made up of 79,352,118 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 79,352,118 votes.

The revised Articles of Association will be published shortly on the Company's website.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ..., Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, ..., Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 59 / 2026

Attachment

Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise