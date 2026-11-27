Hahn March brings decades of home care experience and a personal commitment to families, seniors, and veterans.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For a family facing a parent's changing care needs, the hardest question may be the simplest: What happens next? A familiar home can become a place of uncertainty when daily tasks grow difficult or more support is needed. Someone must sort through options, ask questions, and help a loved one feel heard. Signal Health Group approaches that moment with a focus on personal needs, family communication, and dignity. Behind that focus is founder Hahn March, whose work in home care began decades before the organization took shape.

The Experience Behind Signal Health Group

March founded her first home care agency in 2012. In 2019, she started the agency that anchors the Signal Health Group Franchise story. Those dates trace a long commitment to a field where plans must work beyond an office or a policy manual. Care takes place in living rooms, at bedsides, and through conversations with people who may feel vulnerable. Her background in agency operations informs a practical mission: organizing care around the person receiving it, while recognizing the family members who often share the responsibility.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, March brings a personal history that gives this mission added depth. She is a Black and Vietnamese woman and the daughter of a Vietnam War veteran. Her education includes study at the City University of New York and Cornell University. These details help frame the communities her work seeks to serve: seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and those with limited access to support. Her leadership connects a care business with a broader interest in service, belonging, and access.

The central challenge is not simply offering more services. It is making those services understandable and responsive to a household's needs. A person seeking help with daily routines may have different concerns from someone arranging skilled care or hospice support. Meanwhile, relatives may need clear information before they can take part in decisions. Signal Health Group describes an approach built around those differences, with care tailored to each patient rather than treated as a fixed package. Open communication forms part of that approach.

The organization identifies four broad service lines: nonmedical care, medical care, hospice, and wellness. Its wider service offering includes personal and companion care, home health, and support for people living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. This range describes the scope of its work, not a promise that every service fits every person. The central point is choice guided by individual needs. For families, the value of a broad care organization lies in understanding what support is available and which questions to raise with the care team.

Keeping The Person At The Center

In home care, independence can carry many meanings. It may mean having a say in a daily schedule, keeping familiar routines, or receiving help without losing a sense of control. Signal Health Group places dignity and independence at the center of its stated mission. That focus matters because a care plan is more than a list of tasks. It also shapes how a person experiences an ordinary day, including whether preferences receive attention and whether concerns can be raised without hesitation or confusion.

Families have a role in that process, too. The organization emphasizes giving them a voice in care decisions and maintaining open lines of communication. A relative may notice a change in routine, have a question about support, or need help understanding who handles a concern. Clear communication does not remove every hard choice. However, it gives those involved a way to share information and discuss next steps. That is a concrete expression of respect for both the person receiving care and the people close to them.

Coordination is another part of the organization's approach. Its work includes connections with physicians, hospitals, and rehabilitation facilities, reflecting the different settings a person may encounter while receiving care. Each setting has its own role, but the individual remains the same person throughout. Keeping that perspective helps explain why March's mission extends beyond a single service category. The aim is to organize support around people whose needs may change, rather than asking families to view each stage as an entirely separate experience to navigate.

For March, veterans are a distinct and personal part of that service mission. As CEO and chairman of the VETS2INDUSTRY Foundation, a FREE access employment resource and connection for active, guard, reserve, veteran, military-spouse, dependent children, Blue-Star & Gold-Star Families, and caregivers ( ) and co-founder of Post-Veterati, a digital on-demand mentorship platform designed exclusively for the military-connected community-transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses (post-veterati). She also works in veteran support and mentorship. These efforts address a different life transition from senior care, but a shared concern runs through them: people need to be recognized beyond a label. A military background, a disability, or a need for daily assistance does not tell a person's whole story. Listening remains essential to understanding what matters next.

Building The Structure That Supports Care

The 2012 agency launch marked a new chapter in March's long-standing care work. Today, Signal Health Group operates agencies across the United States. Its franchise organization describes support in training, technology, recruitment, and operations. These functions may sit behind the scenes, but they belong in the care story. Before a caregiver enters a home, an agency must organize people, schedules, communication, and responsibilities. The organization's model treats that operational structure as part of the work required to deliver its service mission across multiple locations.

Caregiver recruitment is one area of focus. The company describes a systematic approach to finding caregivers, alongside training and ongoing operational support for agencies. It also identifies dedicated account and relationship management as part of its support structure. These are practical components rather than dramatic claims. Their relevance comes from the demands of running a care organization, where daily details require attention. A mission centered on respect needs people and processes behind it, not only language that sounds reassuring on a website or brochure.

What distinguishes March's story is the connection between direct care experience and continued service to military-connected communities. Her work spans home care, veteran resources, and mentorship, without making those fields interchangeable. Each has different needs and responsibilities. Yet all ask leaders to pay attention to people during periods of change. That is the clearest thread through her career: building organizations intended to help people find support while retaining a voice in their own lives. It gives the company's stated values a personal context and a practical direction.

For readers learning about home care, Signal Health Group's website offers a starting point to explore its service categories and care approach. Families can use that information to prepare questions about individual needs, communication, and local service availability. March's leadership profile offers further context on the experience and veteran advocacy behind the organization. Exploring those resources can help readers understand both the services described and the principles guiding them, before beginning a conversation about what appropriate support might look like for their household.

Connect with Signal Health Group, Hahn March On LinkedIn, and Hahn March's Website.

Hahn March

Signal Health Group Franchise

+1 800-953-6183

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Signal Health Group Franchise Inc: Care With Purpose News Provided By Signal Health Group Franchise, Inc November 27, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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