MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she could not comment on the proposed Delimitation Bill until the government circulated its draft and shared the agenda for the upcoming special session of Parliament.

She said the party would make its position clear on the floor of the Lok Sabha after examining the legislation. The Centre has convened a special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 4, amid speculation that the government may introduce a revised Delimitation Bill.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Sule stressed that the party would take a considered position only after going through the official text of the proposed legislation.

"The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything," she said.

Asked whether the NCP-SP had finalised its position on the proposed legislation, Sule replied, "You will get to know the party's stand in the Lok Sabha."

Responding to speculation that the NCP-SP might support the bill and align with the ruling side, she reiterated that she could not comment without examining its provisions.

"I have not received the text yet. I can speak only after I get it and examine it on paper," she said.

Ahead of the November 30-December 4 session, the NCP-SP issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House every day and support the party's stand. The whip was signed by Shirur MP and party Chief Whip Amol Kolhe.

Sule said issuing a whip was a routine procedure after the announcement of Parliament session dates. With eight MPs in the Lok Sabha, the NCP-SP's position could assume significance during discussions and voting on the proposed legislation.

Earlier this year, the party had opposed a previous government initiative linked to delimitation. Sule has since maintained that the proposed legislation should first be tabled in Parliament so that lawmakers can examine its provisions.

A day earlier, she had said that the bill should be presented before Parliament and added that "perhaps it will turn out to be a good one".

She also noted that the ruling party and opposition parties had collaborated in the past to pass legislation in the national interest.

However, Sule has maintained that any delimitation exercise must be linked to the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. She has also argued that population growth in parliamentary constituencies makes smaller constituencies necessary to ensure effective representation.