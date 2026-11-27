MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar appeared together on season 2 of Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan'. During the engaging episode, Shabana revealed that Javed is 'not a man about the house'.

She told KJo that you cannot expect Javed Akhtar to fix an iron or replace a bulb, or do other such things around the house.

Shabana added that whenever she complains about this, the acclaimed screenwriter says that she should have married an electrician and not a poet.

"I saw it with my father, I see it with my husband. They are not men about the house, at all. I mean, you can never expect that if the iron is not working, they'll fix that or they'll fix a bulb or anything of that kind.

Nothing. Whenever I say, 'why can't you be a man about the house?' He said, 'Why did you marry a poet? You should have married an electrician. Don't expect anything except poetry'."

Javed Akhtar interjected, saying, " Have you ever seen people carrying stuff on a deer? They are beautiful things you look at. There's a difference between a donkey and a deer."

Karan concluded the conversation saying, "So you've married a deer, Shabana ji, and not a donkey."

For those who do not know, Shabana got married to the veteran writer and poet Javed Akhtar back in 1984. Javed was earlier married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

The couple will be completing 42 years of marital bliss in December this year.

During the episode, Shabana Azmi called out women for apologizing for being successful.

She shared, "Stop apologizing for being successful. Stop feeling guilty about being successful. Did you feel guilty? Before he told me, I hadn't even thought about it and then he pointed out many instances in which he said, Shabana, women are so unused to be successful in their own right that it's almost as if they create a kind of world around them where they apologize to their parents, to their brothers, to their children, to their husband and try to overcompensate."