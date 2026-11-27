New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) proposed investment of up to 3 per cent of its fresh annual accretions in alternative investment funds (AIFs) could diversify its portfolio and improve subscriber returns over the long term, Vineet Nahata, Member of the Central Board of Trustees, EPFO, said. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Nahata said EPFO was considering government-backed entities such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and SIDBI-managed Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 for initial investments. "As far as EPFO is concerned, this is the first time a maiden step is being taken to test the waters in this area," he said. His remarks come after the Central Board of Trustees gave in-principle approval on November 19 to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible AIFs, within the existing investment ceiling and subject to safeguards. The Rs 10,000-crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 invests through SEBI-registered AIFs to support deep technology, innovative manufacturing and early-stage businesses. "Both are government-backed. So safety and security is assured and the returns time will tell how the investors can benefit from it," Nahata said.

The CBT meeting also approved a voluntary Systematic Withdrawal Plan, allowing retiring members to receive their PF savings in periodic instalments while the remaining corpus continues to generate returns. It also reduced the minimum PF balance requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and the waiting period for final withdrawal from 12 months to two months. On the broader capital market, Nahata welcomed SEBI's efforts to deepen India's debt markets through better bond market-making and wider retail participation. He said these measures could make the market more competitive and resilient while giving retail investors greater access to bonds as an alternative to conventional bank fixed deposits. Nahata further said his company, Powergill Treasuries, had sought wider introduction of a bond margin trading facility and a reduction in the existing 50 per cent haircut to allow financing of up to 95 per cent of bond value. He said this could improve liquidity and make it easier for retail investors to exit bond investments. (ANI)