Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers to return to work, assuring them that the state government would hold discussions and take a decision on their demands, while asserting that it could not sign any agreement under pressure. Shivakumar said the government was willing to discuss the workers' concerns but maintained that the demand for signing an agreement immediately could not be accepted. "I know, please go back and join your work. You came forward saying you will do service; you did not come for protest. Protest is not yours," he said, appealing to the workers to resume their duties. He assured them that he would hold talks and find a solution, but said the government would not act under pressure. "I will talk. I know what Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah have spoken. But if they insist on 'sign and give', that is not possible. I will help them, trust me," Shivakumar said.

The CM also urged the Centre to increase its financial contribution to the ASHA scheme, alleging that it had not increased its share even by a rupee so far. He questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over their criticism of the state government's handling of the issue. "If they are concerned about ASHA workers, let them raise it and get money from the central Government. The Central Government has not increased even one rupee so far. Kumaraswamy and BJP have no right to talk. Whatever increase has happened, we have done it," he said. "I do not want to do politics on this," he added.

Shivakumar also referred to the origin of the ASHA scheme, saying it was started during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure and alleging that the BJP had an adverse attitude towards the workers because the scheme was associated with the Congress. He said he had received messages from several ASHA workers expressing their willingness to return to work and urged them not to become part of a political confrontation. "Thousands of ASHA workers, women, are sending me messages saying, 'Please send us; we are ready to work, Anna. We have trust in you.' I am keeping quiet so I do not make them a part of this issue," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was concerned about the workers and reiterated his appeal for them to withdraw the protest. "Those who want to do politics, let them do politics. I don't need politics. They are all our children; we have concern for them," he said. On the government's manifesto promise concerning ASHA workers, Shivakumar said the state would fulfil its commitment. "We have put it in the manifesto; we will follow the manifesto; we will do as we said," he said. "First, the Central Government should increase its share of money. Let all of them together put pressure for that first. Till now they have not even opened their mouths," he added. (ANI)