Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has shared a series of photographs from her intimate marriage ceremony with marine engineer Siddhartha Dutta, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion. Mimi married Siddhartha in an intimate registry ceremony in Kolkata, in the presence of family members and a few close friends. The first picture captures the newly-married couple in a silhouette portrait, highlighting their wedding rings. Two other pictures capture moments from the registry ceremony, with Siddhartha seen signing the marriage register and Mimi placing a wedding ring on his finger. In the final photograph, Mimi is seen embracing her husband while carefully hiding his face, adding an element of curiosity for her followers. Sharing the pictures, the actress kept the caption simple with a string of red heart emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) Soon after the post went online, fans and members of the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the couple. The couple is also reportedly expected to hold a traditional wedding ceremony in Kalimpong. Mimi Chakraborty is a popular Bengali actress known for her work in films such as“Bojhena Shey Bojhena” (2012),“SOS Kolkata” (2020) and“Baazi” (2021). She made her acting debut in 2012 with“Bapi Bari Jaa” and rose to prominence with her portrayal of Pupe in the television series“Gaaner Opare”. Over the years, she has appeared in several Bengali films, including“Golpo Holeo Shotti”,“Khaad”,“Shudhu Tomari Jonyo”,“Ki Kore Toke Bolbo”,“Posto”,“Dhananjay”,“Dracula Sir”,“Raktabeej”,“Shastry Viruddh Shastry”,“Toofan” and“Queens”. (ANI)

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