New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties would meet at 11.30 am on Saturday to discuss their strategy and decide on the next course of action amid speculation over the Delimitation Bill to be tabled during the Parliament's Special Session. Venugopal alleged that the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was trying to set a“big trap” for the people of India, claiming that this was the design behind the entire episode.

"The government of India, PM Modi and HM Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode,” he said. He further said that the meeting is scheduled to take place at 11: 30 am tomorrow.“INDIA alliance and opposition parties will have a meeting tomorrow morning at 11:30. We will make the strategy and take a decision tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM,” he added.

He said the Congress was reaching out to all opposition parties, adding that the DMK stood with the Constitution of India.“We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stand with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas,” Venugopal said. He added that the opposition parties would come together to discuss the issue and decide on their strategy at the meeting.“So we will approach all the opposition parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to“manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha, calling it an assault on the Constitution amid the Delimitation Bill talks ahead of the special Parliament Session. In a post on X, Jairam alleged that the government, unable to revive the manufacturing industry, was attempting to secure a two-thirds majority through other means.

“Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might,” he said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.

The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)