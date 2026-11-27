New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the deliberations among member states at the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) would provide clear direction for the association's future.

Chairing the ministerial meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of the Indian Ocean to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity, while underlining the need for IORA to strengthen its collective voice and reinforce its role as a regional platform.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said India's approach towards IORA and its chairship of the association was guided by the MAHASAGAR vision, building on the country's earlier SAGAR initiative. "Delighted to chair the IORA Council of Ministers Meeting 2026. In my opening remarks, I highlighted: The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India's chairship theme, "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region", reflected New Delhi's conviction that IORA must remain responsive and adaptive to evolving regional and global developments. He stressed that at a time of significant geopolitical changes, the association needed to enhance its collective voice and reinforce its position as an important regional platform.

"Achieving these requires greater coordination among Member States, meaningful collaboration with Dialogue Partners and a stronger focus on practical cooperation. Our deliberations today will provide clear direction for the future of IORA," Jaishankar said.

Referring to India's regional cooperation framework, Jaishankar highlighted the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The vision builds on India's earlier SAGAR initiative, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, reflecting New Delhi's approach towards engagement with maritime neighbours.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Jaishankar had underlined the importance of collective action to maintain peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean region. "The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and prosperity. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this region remains peaceful, stable and secure," he said.

He also stressed that regional cooperation must address emerging challenges while ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains a space for shared prosperity and constructive engagement.

India is chairing IORA for the 2025-2027 period under the theme of "Innovation, Openness, Resilience, and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". The 25th Council of Ministers meeting brings together representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and priorities concerning the Indian Ocean. (ANI)