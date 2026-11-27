Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The establishment of a Nursing Skill College in Jashpur district is expected to create new educational and employment opportunities for students in the tribal-dominated region of Chhattisgarh. The college, recently inaugurated in Ara village, marks an initiative to expand access to nursing education, promote self-reliance and generate employment opportunities in the region, which has faced geographical and infrastructural challenges.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the importance of nurses in the healthcare system and said that their contribution to society was as significant as that of doctors.“It is said that Health is Wealth, and if we want to keep society healthy, we have to keep everyone healthy. Along with doctors, the role of nurses is also very important in building society. Doctors are considered second only to God because they work to save lives. However, the contribution of nurses and sisters in this entire healthcare system is also very significant, and it cannot be ignored. Without nurses, doctors will not be able to do much either,” he said.

The college is being run as a joint initiative of the Pan IIT Alumni Association and the Chhattisgarh government. As many as 120 girl students are undergoing training in its first batch. The students primarily belong to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backwards Classes, with many coming from economically weaker families. The initiative, being conducted under the supervision of retired Army officer Major Jyoti Verma, aims to make girls from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds self-reliant through quality nursing education. Major Jyoti Verma said she had served in the Army as a Short Service Commission officer and had experience working in several major military hospitals. She is now using that experience to help shape the future of girls in Chhattisgarh.

A two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) course is being offered at the college. During the first year, students receive training in technical nursing subjects, basic curriculum and skill development. Subsequently, campus selection will provide students with training and employment opportunities at major hospitals in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. According to Major Jyoti Verma, arrangements have been made to ensure 100 per cent placement for students. Following permanent appointments, the starting monthly salary is expected to range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas said the college had been established through a joint initiative of the Pan IIT Alumni Association and the state government. He added that arrangements had been made to facilitate placements in reputed hospitals after the completion of training. He said healthcare facilities were expanding continuously, increasing the demand for trained nurses and caregivers. The institution would create employment opportunities for local girls, and there were plans to replicate the model in other districts of the state.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the district administration and Pan IIT students Chandni Patel from Raigarh district and Dolly Sarathi from Jashpur said the college would help improve healthcare facilities in the region while creating employment opportunities for them. (ANI)