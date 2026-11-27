South Korean finance commentator Kim Ah-hyun recently went viral on social media after she choked up while explaining how a brutal sell-off in South Korean stocks was hammering everyday retail investors live on air on Wednesday, November 25.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kim Ah-hyun was seen controlling her emotions as a chart showing a 15.21% plunge in a Samsung Electronics leveraged product flashed on screen during the broadcast, pausing off with a trembling voice before bowing her head and looking off-screen as the show cut away.

As stock markets across Asia came under heavy pressure during the November 25 sell-off, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 6.16% to close at 4,697.51 alongside drops in Japan's Nikkei 225 and the Taiwan Weighted Index, as chip giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled amid concerns over the semiconductor sector and AI investment outlook.

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'Tears of Anger'

South Korean finance commentator Kim Ah-hyun, who reportedly works with Pion Investment Advisory, is also the host of the programme Kim Ah-hyun's Golden Stock on Seoul Economic TV, where he regularly discusses financial markets and investment trends.

However, Kim Ah-hyun's expressions while explaining how everyday retail investors were taking heavy hits during the downturn were a breakdown she later called 'tears of anger' rather than a reaction to personal trading losses.

Speaking during the livestream after her viral broadcast on Wednesday, Kim Ah-hyun clarified online rumours about her own trading losses and personal investments in the stock market, explaining that her tears came from frustration and empathy for individual investors getting wiped out in a brutal market.

LATEST: Korean market anchor Kim Ah-hyun tears up live on air while discussing the Nasdaq selloff and its toll on individual investors.

Kim warned viewers that Nasdaq could fall further but urged viewers to hold on to hope.

Just before tearing up, she said:“It is a very tough market, so you must get through it.”

— Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) November 25, 2026

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The South Korean finance commentator's reaction might have struck a nerve worldwide because it captured the raw human toll of a brutal market rout, turning a routine television market update into a viral rallying cry for battered retail investors.

As the volatility of the markets across the world has apparently taken a hit, investors have been grappling with renewed concerns over AI valuations, technology stocks, and global economic uncertainty, triggering sharp sell-offs across major markets.

From Empathy To Criticism: Internet Reacts To South Korean Anchor's Tears

South Korean anchor Kim Ah-hyun's emotional breakdown has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over her response to the market downturn.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned the commentator's emotional response, arguing that investors must remain detached while navigating the volatility of financial markets. Some sympathised with her concern for retail investors, while others criticised the sharp fluctuations in South Korea's stock market.

Another section of users compared South Korea's stock market to a casino and gambling, pointing to its sharp price swings and the risks associated with leveraged trading. Others argued that the stock market was a brutal environment where investors needed to keep emotions out of their decisions.

I know Koreans not complaining about us when their Kospi is a penny stock index basically every night up or down 5%

— jbulltard (@jbulltard1) November 26, 2026

The stock market is a brutal place.

The market doesn't know or care about your emotions, your tears or personal challenges.

It is the most rewarding place for people who can think and act like robots in a truly emotionless manner!

— Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) November 26, 2026

@coinbureau only tens of millions of emotional investors over there. what could go wrong.

— mirbacx (@mirbacx) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau volume increasing as prices drop is no bueno.

sellers have more left to sell and potentially a liquidation zone incoming. expect more downside.

— Doogie bowser (@Books_the_dog) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau when the news anchor starts crying you're usually near the bottom

— Joe (@realtraderjoe1) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau S. Korea needs to have Warren Buffet translated.

...and get rid of that emotion when investing!

— Steven K (@StevenK1418) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau Why so emotional?

Poor woman?

Everything is alright yet. If the market would drop to 50% then we are all cooked

— Valerio Adriano Zuccarello (@ZuccarV) November 26, 2026

@coinbureau Ma'am, Hope is not a investment strategy

— Ryan (@Ryanxhq) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau I'm guessing she loaded up on calls.

— Yeeyan Phlegming (@phlegminglib) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau We are all in with leverage. This is brutal.

— Lom₿ardo (@Antonio82687742) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau It's because the pension fund is connected to the stock market and Koreans are getting wrecked because the stupid president advised citizens to stop investing in real estate and invest in the stock market and most people did just that

— KingHanzel (@kinghanzel303) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau Korean market is a casino. They are gamblers with big leverages.

— Vivek B (@vivekbagade2) November 26, 2026

@coinbureau It probably isn't that. It is probably something else. The KOSPI is doing FAR worse.

— Scott Meeuwsen (@ScottMeeuwsen) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau This is what happens when the government uses the stock market to promp up its popularity.

— hopeeternal (@he3ubrkemncu3md) November 25, 2026

@coinbureau Holy shit, this market is fucking amazing. Damn, feels like I'm making money every day. Heheh.

— Taotao Nuggets涛涛掘金 (@TaotaoNuggets) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, some users appeared to dismiss the market turmoil, with one suggesting that investors were nearing the bottom and another joking that the market was making money for them every day.

As markets showed signs of a modest recovery on Thursday, November 26, with South Korea's KOSPI rising 0.29% after its steep fall a day earlier, concerns over further volatility continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

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