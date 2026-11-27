MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An attempt to loot a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district was foiled after unidentified thieves failed to break open the cash machine and fled, leaving behind a JCB machine and a vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

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The thieves allegedly attempted to uproot the ATM using a JCB machine to steal cash but failed to execute their plan, officials said, as per news agency GNS.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The suspects, however, fled, leaving behind the machinery and vehicle allegedly used in the attempted robbery.

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Police seized the JCB machine and the vehicle and took cognizance of the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the failed ATM robbery, officials said.

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