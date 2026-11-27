ATM Loot Bid Foiled In Budgam, Thieves Flee Leaving JCB Behind - Kashmir Observer
The thieves allegedly attempted to uproot the ATM using a JCB machine to steal cash but failed to execute their plan, officials said, as per news agency GNS.
A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The suspects, however, fled, leaving behind the machinery and vehicle allegedly used in the attempted robbery.Read Also Seven Arrested in Shopian Apple Theft Case, 83 Stolen Boxes Recovered Srinagar Police Solve Theft Case, Recover Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakh; Two Arrested
Police seized the JCB machine and the vehicle and took cognizance of the incident.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the failed ATM robbery, officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
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