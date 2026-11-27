MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Shares in WiseTech Global rose sharply on Friday after the Australian logistics software company reaffirmed its annual revenue expectations, helping technology stocks lead gains across the local market. The company's shares climbed approximately 20%, putting them on course for their strongest trading session in more than two years.

The development provided a significant boost to the Australian technology sector, which helped lift the broader S&P/ASX 200. The benchmark was up 0.4% at 8,796.2 points in the latest reported session and was on track for a weekly gain of approximately 2.4%.

WiseTech's performance attracted attention because investors have been closely assessing the ability of software and technology companies to maintain growth expectations amid concerns about valuations and spending across the wider technology industry. Reaffirming its revenue outlook gave investors a clearer indication that the company continued to stand by its operating expectations for the financial year.

The company's financial outlook is particularly relevant to the logistics sector, where software platforms support freight management, customs processing and international supply-chain operations. Businesses operating across multiple markets increasingly rely on technology to coordinate shipments, manage documentation and improve visibility across complex logistics networks.

The share-price reaction also came during a broader recovery in global technology stocks. Investors had recently reduced exposure to some AI-linked and technology companies amid concerns about valuations and the sustainability of investment. WiseTech's update offered a company-specific reason for renewed interest in Australian technology shares.

However, a sharp single-session increase does not necessarily indicate a lasting change in investor sentiment. The company's ability to deliver its stated revenue targets will remain important, particularly as customers evaluate technology spending and logistics businesses respond to changing trade conditions.

The broader Australian market will also be watched for signs that the technology-led recovery can extend to other sectors. Financial stocks have contributed to the market's recent strength, while investors continue to assess the domestic economic outlook.