MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Bank of England has warned that rising borrowing linked to artificial intelligence investment could create additional financial stability risks, highlighting concerns about the growing relationship between technology companies, lenders and private credit markets.

The warning comes as companies across the technology sector continue to invest heavily in data centres, computing infrastructure and advanced AI systems. These projects require significant funding, and some businesses are increasingly relying on debt to support expansion.

The scale of investment has raised questions about whether expected future revenues will justify the financing commitments being made today. If demand for AI services develops more slowly than anticipated, companies carrying substantial debt could face pressure to meet repayment obligations.

The Bank of England's assessment is particularly relevant because AI infrastructure investment involves more than the largest publicly listed technology companies. Private investment funds, lenders, infrastructure providers and other financial institutions are also becoming involved in financing the expansion.

This creates potential connections between technology-sector performance and the wider financial system. If several borrowers experience difficulties at the same time, losses could spread through lenders and investors with exposure to the same projects or financing structures.

The issue is not limited to borrowing. Rapid technological change, competition between AI developers and uncertainty about future demand can make it difficult to estimate the long-term value of infrastructure investments.

For investors, the warning adds another consideration when evaluating companies associated with the AI economy. Revenue growth and demand remain important, but the cost of financing, debt maturity schedules and the ability to generate cash flow are also relevant.

The Bank of England's comments do not mean that AI investment is inherently unsustainable. Rather, they underline the importance of monitoring how the expansion is financed and whether the financial system is adequately prepared for a change in market conditions.

As AI investment continues, regulators and investors are likely to pay closer attention to private credit exposure, borrowing structures and the financial resilience of companies building the infrastructure behind the technology.