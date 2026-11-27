MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bitcoin and Ethereum traded within relatively narrow ranges as cryptocurrency markets entered Friday with investors assessing macroeconomic uncertainty and developments involving exchange-traded funds. The subdued price action comes after a volatile period for digital assets and broader financial markets.

A market update published on November 27 reported that Bitcoin continued to test the $60,000 level, while Ethereum remained around $1,700. These levels were described as areas of market attention rather than confirmed technical support levels. The report also noted that both assets had experienced limited movement over the preceding 24 hours.

The broader financial environment remains an important influence on cryptocurrency trading. Investors have been responding to concerns about inflation, potential interest-rate increases and changing appetite for risk across equities and digital assets. When expectations for monetary policy shift, cryptocurrencies can experience changes in demand alongside other higher-risk investments.

ETF developments are also attracting attention. A market report published on Friday said Fidelity had applied for a spot Chainlink ETF, potentially adding to the range of digital assets being considered for exchange-traded investment products. The report also noted that LINK had recorded a gain of more than 2% over the preceding 24 hours.

The significance of ETF applications extends beyond the immediate price response. Regulated investment products can provide traditional investors with an additional route to gain exposure to digital assets without directly holding tokens. However, an application does not guarantee regulatory approval or the eventual launch of a product.

Bitcoin's limited movement suggests that traders are still assessing the direction of the broader market rather than responding to a single decisive catalyst. ETF flows, institutional participation and macroeconomic developments will remain important areas of attention.

For the cryptocurrency sector, the next stage will depend partly on whether digital asset investment products continue to expand and whether market demand improves. Investors should distinguish between confirmed regulatory decisions and applications that remain under review.