Estonia Wants To Support Visa Liberalization Between Azerbaijan And EU - Minister
He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
Tsahkna said he sees considerable potential for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, noting that the bloc is interested in more practical, long-term cooperation with the country.
"I would like Estonia to support the liberalization of visa procedures between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The EU is interested in more practical, long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. It views the country as a strategic partner and wants to develop cooperation in trade, energy, and other areas.
"We would very much like your students to come to Estonia and study at Estonian higher education institutions. We would also like more Estonians to visit Azerbaijan," he said.
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