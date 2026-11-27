MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has recently been approached with a proposal to put forward its candidacy for the OSCE chairmanship, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in response to a question from Trend.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Bayramov noted that consultations on the matter had intensified in recent weeks.

"Among the alternative proposals is Switzerland, which currently holds the OSCE chairmanship until December 31 this year. Discussions are underway on the next chair, and various proposals are being put forward. I would not like to name specific countries here, as these proposals have been under consideration for some time. Azerbaijan has not been particularly active in this regard. However, time is running short, and there is a clear time constraint. Azerbaijan's candidacy has also been put forward among the alternative proposals.

In recent weeks, a new approach has also emerged: to make the process easier, the chairmanships could be agreed not on an annual basis but as a package, with consensus reached on the entire arrangement. Azerbaijan's position is that we are ready to make a positive contribution to the future of the organization. Armenia's name was also mentioned alongside Azerbaijan's as part of this package, which is a result of the end of the conflict and positive developments. This is also a positive development. As I said, Azerbaijan is included in this package, and we view this positively," he said.