Hagar Hf.: Results Of Share Buyback By Reverse Bid Procedure
The Buyback is carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act No. 2/1995, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Act on Measures against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.
Following the purchase of the shares referred to above, Hagar hf. will hold 30,815,631 shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the issued share capital.
Further information is provided by:
Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer of Hagar hf., tel. +354 530 5500 or at...
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