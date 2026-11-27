MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hagar hf. has decided to accept offers for 5,600,000 shares at a price of 123 per share in the buyback announced on Thursday 26 November 2026. The settlement date for the accepted offers is Tuesday 1 December 2026.

The Buyback is carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act No. 2/1995, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Act on Measures against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.

Following the purchase of the shares referred to above, Hagar hf. will hold 30,815,631 shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the issued share capital.

Further information is provided by:

Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer of Hagar hf., tel. +354 530 5500 or at...