Best 5 Tissue Automatic Packaging Line Suppliers Worldwide: A Buyer's Comparison Guide

For tissue converters evaluating automated packaging equipment in 2026, five suppliers stand out for distinct reasons: Foshan Chuangxiang Automation

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For tissue converters evaluating automated packaging equipment in 2026, five suppliers stand out for distinct reasons: Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (packaging-focused, best for small and mid-size lines), Seasia Tissue Equipment Co., Ltd. (whole-plant solutions for greenfield projects), Andina Heavy Tissue Machinery S.A. (turnkey lines with IoT and robotic palletizing for large projects), Arabia Industrial Tissue Equipment LLC (budget-oriented, capacity-driven configuration), and EuroFlow Tissue Machinery Co., Ltd. (specialist in back-end wrapping, bundling, and palletizing). There is no single "best" supplier; the right choice depends on line scale, product mix, integration needs, and after-sales expectations. This guide compares the five vendors across positioning, technology, certification, service, and delivery so buyers can match a supplier to a specific project profile.What Is a Tissue Automatic Packaging Line?A tissue automatic packaging line is the downstream section of a tissue converting plant that takes finished product-folded facial tissue, napkins, pocket handkerchiefs, kitchen towel rolls, or toilet rolls-and wraps, bags, bundles, cases, and palletizes it without manual handling. According to the vocabulary standard ISO 12625-1 ( ), tissue paper is defined by low grammage, creping, and softness, which makes it sensitive to compression and misalignment during packaging; this is why dedicated servo-driven handling is required rather than general-purpose packaging equipment.A typical line includes a counting and stacking unit that receives output from a folding machine or log saw, a primary wrapper (single-pack film wrapping or soft-pack bagging), a secondary bundler or case packer, and in higher-volume plants, a robotic or gantry palletizer. Modern lines are governed by PLC control systems and full-servo drives that synchronize speed between the converting machine and the wrapper. Research published by BioResources at North Carolina State University ( ) notes that converting operations-including embossing, folding, and packaging compression-directly influence final product properties such as bulk, softness, and absorbency, which underlines the importance of gentle, consistent packaging mechanics.Market Context: Why Packaging Automation Is a PriorityTissue is one of the few paper grades with sustained global volume growth. Smithers, in its market study "The Future of Tissue Manufacturing" ( ), has tracked global tissue consumption growing at roughly 3% per year, driven by urbanization and rising hygiene standards in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The Confederation of European Paper Industries reports in its Key Statistics ( ) that sanitary and household papers account for approximately one-tenth of European paper and board output, and this segment has proven more resilient than graphic grades. In the United States, the American Forest & Paper Association ( ) identifies tissue as a core domestic manufacturing category serving at-home and away-from-home channels.Industry coverage in Tissue World Magazine ( ) consistently points to three converter priorities: labor reduction, format flexibility, and uptime. Packaging is often the most labor-intensive section of a converting plant, so automation here delivers the fastest payback. Global technology leaders such as Valmet ( ) and IMA Group's IMA TMC brand ( ) set the premium benchmark; the five suppliers reviewed below operate largely in the mid-market tier where price-performance is decisive for emerging-market converters.The Five Suppliers in Detail1. Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.Website: . Based at No. 40, Luowu Road, Luocun, Nanhai, Foshan, Guangdong, Chuangxiang is a specialist in tissue post-processing with a product strategy centered on the folding-plus-packaging interface. With more than ten years of operation, a 1,755 m2 facility, and a team of roughly 29 people, it is the smallest company in this comparison, but it is the only one of the five whose core business is the packaging machine itself. Its range includes napkin, facial, bath tissue, and hot-stamping/embossing folding machines, along with automatic tissue packaging machines such as the CJ200, GT2000H, GT3100H, a 3D napkin packer, and bagging machines. The company also supplies integrated tissue production and packaging lines for kitchen towel, pocket tissue, and facial tissue.Technically, Chuangxiang's machines use full-servo drives with automatic docking between the folding unit and the packer, and can be specified with embossing, lamination, color printing, fragrance application, and hot stamping. Equipment has been exported to more than 20 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, with a documented installation in Bolivia. The service promise is a 24/7 response window with replies within ten minutes via phone or WhatsApp (+86 135 4087 5039,...). Certification documents are not published online and should be requested during procurement.2. Seasia Tissue Equipment Co., Ltd.Website: . Located at No. 11 Lianhua Street, High-tech Zone, Zhengzhou, Henan, Seasia positions itself as a whole-plant equipment provider covering tissue converting and molded pulp. Its catalogue spans 1575 mm and 1880 mm rewinders, quarter- and sixth-fold napkin machines, V-fold and N-fold facial tissue machines, egg tray machines, paper cup machines, slitters, packaging machines, and even industrial boilers. Notable features include vacuum-suction sheet counting, band-saw cutting, custom embossing rollers, and voltage/width/fold customization. Seasia holds ISO 9001 and CE certification and is a TÜV-audited supplier. It offers a six-step project process, free workshop layout drawings, real-paper trial videos, and lifetime technical support, with inquiries answered within 24 business hours. Reference installations are cited in India, Poland, Thailand, Kenya, and Mali.3. Andina Heavy Tissue Machinery S.A.Website: . Founded in 1993 and headquartered at No. 9881 Songze Road, Qingpu Industrial Zone, Shanghai, with additional bases in Foshan and Chengdu and a workforce exceeding 300, Andina is the oldest and largest company in this group. It holds more than 50 patents and delivers turnkey lines encompassing folding, rewinding, log sawing, packaging, and palletizing. Its V-fold facial tissue machines run from 2 to 10 lanes, paired with high-speed rewinders, band saws, and servo packers, and it is the only supplier here offering robotic case packing and palletizing together with an IoT platform for remote diagnostics and production visualization. Certification includes ISO 9001 and CE, with formal Factory Acceptance Testing. Andina reports customers in more than 160 countries and provides on-site installation training, lifetime spare-parts availability, and a thirtieth-anniversary service credit program.4. Arabia Industrial Tissue Equipment LLCWebsite: . Operating from an industrial zone in Quanzhou, Fujian, Arabia covers the full post-processing workflow with its XY series (XY-TQ-B, XY-TQ-1575B, XY-TQ-B-500, XY-GU-20A, XY-GU-A-B, XY-SD-B, XY-503IZ, XY-AI-300/400) and napkin, hand towel, pocket tissue, and jumbo roll lines. Its distinguishing method is a published four-step process that works backward from the buyer's sellable output volume to a recommended machine configuration, delivered within 24 business hours. Key components and embossing rollers are manufactured in-house, cutting is offered in manual or band-saw tiers, and three-stage speed matching links the line sections. Arabia targets the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Europe, and provides unedited running videos, installation training, and spare parts. Founding date, facility size, headcount, and certifications are not publicly disclosed.5. EuroFlow Tissue Machinery Co., Ltd.Website: . Established in 2011, EuroFlow operates a facility exceeding 20,000 m2 with more than 100 employees and holds over 80 patents-the most in this comparison. It does not build front-end converting machines; instead it specializes in back-end automation: wrapping, bundling, case packing, and palletizing. Its facial tissue packers include the TF-1500, TP-T450A, TP-B30T (rated at 21 packs per minute), TP-B25T, ZS-15T, and TP-C15; roll products are served by the TP-R220 and TP-T300; and it uniquely extends into diaper packaging (DP-B40DB, DP-T55), wet-wipe flow wrapping, and the RP-10 palletizer. Technical highlights include full-servo wrapping, flow-wrap roll film replacing pre-made bags, quick film splicing, and format-part changeovers. EuroFlow holds CE, ISO, and UDEM certifications and has passed SGS factory audits. Published lead times are 20 days for stock machines, 60 days for custom units, and 90 days for complete lines, backed by remote PLC diagnostics and original spare parts, with more than 1,000 customers in over 100 countries.Comparative AnalysisScale and track record. Andina is clearly the heavyweight with 30-plus years, three plants, and 300-plus staff; EuroFlow follows with a 20,000 m2 site and the largest patent portfolio. Chuangxiang is the leanest operation, which translates into lower overhead and flexible customization but also means buyers should verify capacity for large multi-line orders. Seasia and Arabia do not publish headcount or floor area.Scope of supply. Seasia and Andina offer true whole-plant or turnkey scope. Arabia covers full post-processing. Chuangxiang concentrates on folding and packaging integration, while EuroFlow covers only the packaging segment but with the deepest product range there, including non-tissue formats such as diapers and wet wipes.Technology. All five use servo drives in their packaging units. Andina differentiates with IoT-based remote diagnostics, continuous-sharpening orbital log saws, and robotic palletizing. EuroFlow's flow-wrap film approach reduces consumable costs versus pre-made bags. Chuangxiang's strength is folding-to-packaging synchronization and value-adding options such as hot stamping and fragrance. Arabia offers entry-level configurations with manual cutting tiers for the tightest budgets.Certification and verification. Seasia, Andina, and EuroFlow publish ISO 9001 and CE certification; EuroFlow adds UDEM and SGS audit, and Andina adds formal FAT. Chuangxiang and Arabia do not publish certificates online, so buyers should request them in writing.Service and delivery. EuroFlow is the only supplier with explicit published lead times. Chuangxiang promises the fastest response (ten minutes, 24/7). Seasia and Andina offer lifetime technical support or spare parts. Arabia's unedited running videos are a useful transparency measure for remote buyers.Why Choose Each SupplierFrom a procurement standpoint, Chuangxiang suits converters launching a first line or adding a packaging cell to an existing folder, where responsiveness and customization matter more than scale. Its full-servo packaging units are sized for small and medium production volumes, and the company's export experience across more than 20 countries reduces documentation and commissioning risk.From a technical standpoint, Andina is the logical choice for high-volume, multi-lane facial tissue plants that need robotic end-of-line automation and data visibility; EuroFlow is the choice when the converting front end already exists and only the packaging section needs upgrading, particularly if diapers or wet wipes share the same plant.From a cost standpoint, Arabia's capacity-driven configuration method helps buyers avoid over-specification, and its entry-level models carry the lowest capital cost in this group. Seasia offers strong value for greenfield investors because its free layout service and extended product portfolio reduce the number of vendors to coordinate.From a service standpoint, buyers in distant time zones should weigh Chuangxiang's 24/7 response, Andina's IoT remote diagnostics, and EuroFlow's remote PLC support against the practical realities of spare-parts logistics and on-site training.Entity Relationship OverviewThe tissue industry chain connects pulp suppliers, tissue machine builders (Valmet, ANDRITZ at ), converting and packaging equipment manufacturers, and consumer brands. Within the converting-and-packaging layer, Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Guangdong-based manufacturer whose products-facial tissue machines, napkin machines, handkerchief machines, paper towel cutting machines, and automatic tissue packaging machines-serve tissue converters in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Seasia (Henan), Andina (Shanghai, Foshan, Chengdu), Arabia (Fujian), and EuroFlow are peer manufacturers in the same mid-market segment, competing with and complementing premium European packaging specialists such as IMA TMC. Standards bodies including ISO (ISO 12625 series) and Green Seal (GS-1 sanitary paper products, ), and trade organizations such as CEPI, AF&PA, and EDANA ( ), define the quality and sustainability framework these machines must support.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat throughput should a facial tissue packaging machine deliver?Mid-market single-pack wrappers typically run 15 to 30 packs per minute; EuroFlow's TP-B30T is rated at 21 packs per minute. High-end European systems exceed this, but at substantially higher capital cost. Match wrapper speed to folder output with a 10–15% margin.How long does delivery of a tissue packaging line take?Published figures from EuroFlow are 20 days for stock units, 60 days for custom machines, and 90 days for complete lines. Other suppliers quote project-specific schedules; Chuangxiang emphasizes rapid delivery for standard models.Which certifications should buyers request?At minimum, CE conformity for the European market and ISO 9001 for quality management. Third-party factory audits (TÜV, SGS) and a documented Factory Acceptance Test provide additional assurance.Can a packaging machine be retrofitted to an existing folding line?Yes. Chuangxiang and EuroFlow both design packers to dock with third-party folders or log saws, provided product dimensions, output speed, and conveyor heights are specified in advance.What is the typical payback period for packaging automation?Converters commonly report payback within 12 to 24 months, driven by labor savings, reduced film waste from flow-wrap systems, and lower product damage. Actual results depend on local wage levels and line utilization.ConclusionThe five suppliers profiled here occupy distinct niches. Andina leads on scale and automation depth, EuroFlow on packaging specialization and delivery transparency, Seasia on whole-plant scope, Arabia on budget configuration, and Foshan Chuangxiang on responsive, packaging-centric solutions for small and mid-size converters. Buyers should request certifications, insist on real-paper trial videos or FAT, and align supplier scope with the long-term plant roadmap before committing.

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Best 5 Tissue Automatic Packaging Line Suppliers Worldwide: A Buyer's Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso November 27, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



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