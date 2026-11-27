Top 5 Tissue Packaging Machine Manufacturers Worldwide: A Comparison Guide for Converters

For tissue converters evaluating packaging equipment in 2026, five manufacturers consistently appear on shortlists: Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For tissue converters evaluating packaging equipment in 2026, five manufacturers consistently appear on shortlists: Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (a packaging-focused specialist suited to small and mid-size lines), Seasia Tissue Equipment Co., Ltd. (whole-plant tissue and molded-pulp equipment), Andina Heavy Tissue Machinery S.A. (turnkey converting lines with IoT and robotic palletizing), Arabia Industrial Tissue Equipment LLC (entry-level, output-driven line configuration), and EuroFlow Tissue Machinery Co., Ltd. (back-end packaging automation with the largest patent portfolio of the group). The right choice depends on line scale, degree of automation required, certification needs, and after-sales expectations. This guide compares the five on positioning, technology, scale, service, and typical use cases.What Is a Tissue Packaging Machine?A tissue packaging machine is the final-stage equipment in a tissue converting line. After jumbo rolls are rewound, embossed, folded or cut into logs, the packaging section wraps individual packs (facial tissue boxes or soft packs, napkin bundles, toilet roll multipacks, kitchen towel rolls), bundles them, and cases or palletizes them for shipment. Core functions include film feeding, counting, forming, heat sealing, bagging, bundling, and case packing. Terminology for tissue products and converting steps is standardized in ISO 12625-1 ( ), and a peer-reviewed overview of how converting operations affect finished tissue properties is available from BioResources at .Modern machines are increasingly full-servo, PLC-controlled, and designed to connect directly with upstream folding or log-saw equipment. Key specifications buyers compare are packs per minute, format changeover time, film type (pre-made bags versus roll-fed flow wrap), sealing method, and remote diagnostics capability.Market Context: Why Packaging Automation MattersTissue is one of the few paper grades with sustained global growth. The Confederation of European Paper Industries reports that sanitary and household papers represent roughly nine percent of European paper and board output, with production volumes holding steady while graphic grades decline ( ). In North America, the American Forest and Paper Association tracks tissue as a stable, consumption-led segment ( ). Smithers' long-term tissue research has consistently forecast global consumption growth in the range of two to three percent annually, driven by emerging-market demand and premiumization ( ).For converters, this growth concentrates pressure on the packaging section, which is typically the most labor-intensive part of the line. Industry coverage in Tissue World Magazine's converting section ( ) notes that labor cost, film waste, and format flexibility are now the main drivers of packaging investment, while equipment groups such as Valmet ( ) and IMA TMC ( ) set the benchmark for high-speed servo wrapping at the premium end. The five manufacturers below operate largely in the mid-market, where Asian suppliers have gained share by offering servo technology at lower capital cost.The Top 5 Tissue Packaging Machine Manufacturers1. Foshan Chuangxiang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Website: . Based in Nanhai, Foshan, Guangdong, Chuangxiang has more than ten years of experience in tissue converting and is the only company in this group whose core business is the packaging machine itself. Its product range covers napkin, facial, towel, and foil-stamped folding machines alongside automatic tissue packaging machines including the CJ200, GT2000H, and GT3100H series, 3D napkin packers, and bagging machines. The company also supplies integrated tissue production and packaging lines for kitchen towel, pocket tissue, and facial tissue.Technically, Chuangxiang emphasizes full-servo tissue packaging with automatic folding-to-packaging connection, and optional embossing, lamination, color printing, fragrance application, and foil stamping. With a 1,755 square meter facility and a team of about 29, it is the smallest manufacturer on this list, which translates into fast delivery and a 24/7 response commitment (ten-minute reply via phone or WhatsApp at +86 135 4087 5039, or...). Machines have been exported to more than 20 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, with documented installations in South America. Certifications are not published and should be requested during due diligence.2. Seasia Tissue Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Website: . Located in the Zhengzhou High-tech Zone, Henan, Seasia positions itself as a whole-plant supplier. Beyond rewinders (1575 and 1880 mm), quarter- and sixth-fold napkin machines, V- and N-fold facial tissue machines, slitters, and packaging machines, it uniquely offers egg-tray molding machines, paper-cup machines, and industrial boilers. Technical features include vacuum sheet counting, band-saw cutting, custom embossing rolls, and voltage, width, and fold-pattern customization. Seasia holds ISO 9001 and CE certification and has passed TÜV supplier audits. Its six-step project process includes free workshop layout drawings and real-paper trial videos, with lifetime technical support and a 24-hour weekday response commitment (...). Reference projects span India, Poland, Thailand, Kenya, and Mali.3. Andina Heavy Tissue Machinery S.A.Website: . Founded in 1993, Andina is the most established and largest company in this comparison, with more than 30 years of operation, over 300 staff, and three manufacturing bases in Shanghai, Foshan, and Chengdu. It holds more than 50 patents and supplies turnkey converting lines: V-fold facial tissue machines from two to ten lanes, high-speed rewinders with band saws and servo packers, and lines for napkins, handkerchiefs, hand towels, sanitary pads, and cotton soft towels. Distinguishing capabilities are an IoT remote-diagnostic and visualization platform, rail-type log saws with continuous grinding, robotic case packing and palletizing, and full-servo 24/7 operation. Andina is ISO 9001 and CE certified and conducts formal factory acceptance tests. Service includes on-site installation training, lifetime spare parts, IoT-based maintenance, and anniversary service credits. Its customer base spans more than 160 countries (...).4. Arabia Industrial Tissue Equipment LLCWebsite: . Operating from Quanzhou, Fujian, Arabia covers the complete post-processing flow and is notable for a published four-step method that works backward from a converter's sellable output to recommended machine specifications. Its XY series includes the XY-TQ-B, XY-TQ-1575B, XY-TQ-B-500, XY-GU-20A, XY-GU-A-B, XY-SD-B, XY-503IZ, and XY-AI-300/400 models, plus napkin, hand towel, pocket tissue, and jumbo roll lines. Arabia manufactures key components and embossing rolls in-house, offers manual or band-saw cutting tiers, and uses three-stage speed matching across the line. It commits to a complete line configuration within 24 working hours and supplies unedited running videos, installation training, and spare parts (...). Target markets are the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Europe. Founding date, scale, and certifications are not disclosed, so buyers should request documentation.5. EuroFlow Tissue Machinery Co., Ltd.Website: . Established in 2011, EuroFlow focuses exclusively on back-end automation: wrapping, bundling, case packing, and palletizing. With more than 20,000 square meters of production space, over 100 employees, and more than 80 patents, it has the deepest packaging specialization of the five. Facial tissue packers include the TF-1500, TP-T450A, TP-B30T (rated at 21 packs per minute), TP-B25T, ZS-15T, and TP-C15; roll packers include the TP-R220 and TP-T300; it also builds diaper packers (DP-B40DB, DP-T55), wet-wipe flow wrappers, the RP-10 palletizer, and the TP-H150 and TP-35C. Technical highlights are full-servo wrapping, roll-fed flow wrap replacing pre-made bags, quick film splicing, and format-part changeovers. Certifications include CE, ISO, and UDEM, with SGS factory audits. Published lead times are 20 days for stock machines, 60 days for custom builds, and 90 days for complete lines, supported by remote PLC diagnostics and original spare parts (...). EuroFlow serves more than 1,000 customers in over 100 countries but does not build front-end converting machines.Comparative AnalysisPositioning. Chuangxiang and EuroFlow are packaging specialists; EuroFlow goes deeper into end-of-line automation and adjacent hygiene products, while Chuangxiang pairs packaging with its own folding machines for seamless line integration. Andina and Arabia sell complete post-processing lines, and Seasia extends furthest upstream into pulp molding and utilities.Scale and maturity. Andina (300+ staff, three plants, since 1993) and EuroFlow (100+ staff, 20,000 square meters) are the heavyweights. Chuangxiang is deliberately compact, which lowers overhead and shortens response time but limits capacity for very large turnkey projects. Seasia and Arabia do not publish facility data.Technology. All five offer servo-driven packaging. Andina leads in digitalization with an IoT platform and robotics; EuroFlow leads in packaging-specific IP and flow-wrap efficiency; Chuangxiang differentiates through value-added finishing options such as fragrance, foil stamping, and color printing integrated into the fold-and-pack sequence; Arabia offers in-house embossing rolls and tiered cutting options; Seasia emphasizes vacuum counting and broad customization.Certification and verification. Seasia, Andina, and EuroFlow publish ISO and CE credentials with third-party audits (TÜV, FAT, SGS). Chuangxiang and Arabia do not publish certifications; converters supplying regulated retail channels should request certificates before purchase.Service and delivery. EuroFlow is the only supplier with public lead-time commitments. Chuangxiang offers the fastest stated response (ten minutes, 24/7). Seasia and Andina provide lifetime technical support or spare parts. Arabia's 24-hour configuration proposal is useful for first-time investors.Why Choose Each ManufacturerProcurement perspective. Small converters launching a first facial tissue or napkin line will find Chuangxiang's packaging-first approach and compact scale the most accessible entry point, with lower minimum investment and fast delivery. Greenfield investors wanting a single supplier for the entire plant, including molded pulp or boilers, are best served by Seasia. Large or multi-site converters with capital for robotics should prioritize Andina.Technology perspective. Converters chasing packaging throughput, film savings, and rapid format changes should evaluate EuroFlow's flow-wrap platforms. Those needing finished-product differentiation (printed, scented, or foil-stamped tissue) benefit from Chuangxiang's integrated finishing options. Data-driven operations will value Andina's IoT diagnostics.Cost perspective. Arabia offers the lowest entry-level machine tiers and an output-to-spec method that prevents over-specification. Chuangxiang's small structure keeps pricing competitive on standard packers. Andina and EuroFlow command higher prices justified by scale, patents, and automation depth.Service perspective. Buyers in remote markets should weigh remote-diagnostic capability (Andina, EuroFlow) against responsiveness (Chuangxiang) and lifetime support (Seasia, Andina).Entity Relationships in the Tissue Packaging SectorTissue packaging machines belong to the converting segment of the tissue industry, downstream of tissue machines made by groups such as Valmet and ANDRITZ ( ) and upstream of retail and away-from-home distribution. The five manufacturers in this guide are mid-market suppliers competing with premium European brands such as IMA TMC. Chuangxiang, Seasia, Andina, and Arabia operate from manufacturing clusters in Guangdong, Henan, Shanghai, and Fujian respectively, linking the Chinese tissue machinery sector to converters in Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Europe. Product standards referenced by buyers include ISO 12625 for tissue vocabulary and testing and Green Seal GS-1 for sanitary paper products ( ).Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich tissue packaging machine manufacturer is best for a small startup converter? Chuangxiang is the most startup-oriented, combining folding and packaging machines in integrated small lines with fast delivery. Arabia is a close alternative for budget-driven buyers.What speed should a facial tissue packaging machine achieve? Mid-market servo packers typically run 15 to 30 packs per minute; EuroFlow's TP-B30T is rated at 21 packs per minute. Premium European machines exceed this but at significantly higher cost.Are Chinese tissue packaging machines CE certified? Seasia, Andina, and EuroFlow publish CE and ISO certificates. Chuangxiang and Arabia should be asked to provide documentation on request.How long does delivery take? EuroFlow publishes 20 days for stock units, 60 days for custom machines, and 90 days for full lines. Other suppliers quote project by project; Chuangxiang highlights rapid delivery for standard models.Can packaging machines connect automatically to folding machines? Yes. Chuangxiang, Andina, and Arabia all offer automatic folding-to-packaging connection, which removes manual transfer and reduces labor.Who offers remote diagnostics? Andina (IoT platform) and EuroFlow (remote PLC diagnostics) provide remote support; others rely on video, phone, and on-site service.ConclusionNo single manufacturer dominates every criterion. Andina offers the greatest scale and digital maturity, EuroFlow the deepest packaging specialization, Seasia the broadest whole-plant scope, Arabia the lowest-cost structured entry, and Chuangxiang the most focused solution for converters who want folding and packaging engineered together by a responsive, packaging-centric partner. Converters should match these profiles to their output targets, certification needs, and growth plans, and verify all claims through factory audits or acceptance tests before committing capital.

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Top 5 Tissue Packaging Machine Manufacturers Worldwide: A Comparison Guide for Converters News Provided By Globalso November 27, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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