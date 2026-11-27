MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka on Friday warned political parties against changing their stance on the proposed delimitation exercise ahead of a special Parliament session, alleging that the Centre was using women's reservation in an attempt to manipulate electoral boundaries.

What did Ashutosh Ranka say about delimitation?

In a social media post, Ranka said that the country would closely watch the proceedings of the special Parliament session, which will commence on November 30. He alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise could disproportionately increase parliamentary representation in states that had lagged in population control.

Ranka wrote, "The nation will be closely watching the Parliament proceedings on this Nov 30th. Under the garb of the women reservation bill, which everyone should support, the govt wants to manipulate electoral boundaries, disproportionately increase seats in states which have lagged behind in population control."

He added, "While BJP has had its stand clear on both the issues, what the country should watch out for are those parties and politicians who will be switching sides, for either they would have been paid off, or have lost spine completely. Betrayal of people's mandate won't be forgiven this time."

While the CJP activist maintained that the women's reservation issue deserved support across political parties, he alleged that the Centre was using the legislation as a pretext to push the Delimitation Bill, ANI reported.

His remarks come amid an intensifying political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of the women's reservation law ahead of the reconvened Parliament session.

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On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha would begin on November 30 (Monday) and was expected to conclude on December 3 (Thursday), subject to the exigencies of government business.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to take up key government business.

The announcement has further fuelled speculation about the possibility of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill being taken up during the sittings. However, the government has not clarified which Bills will be considered.

What is the proposed Delimitation Bill?

Parliament last convened during the Monsoon Session, which ended on August 13, with both Houses being adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats.

While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA ), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has maintained that the proposed delimitation exercise is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of the women's reservation law and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16. It seeks to increase the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in 2023.

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However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed.

(with ANI inputs)