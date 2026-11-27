MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful on Friday praised India for successfully hosting the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and commended its chairmanship of the regional grouping over the past year.

In his opening remarks at the COM meeting of IORA here, Ramful also acknowledged the efforts of the IORA Secretariat in preparing for the event and highlighted Mauritius' commitment to working closely with India and other member states in its new role as the association's Vice-Chair.

"Allow me to commend the Government of India for the successful organisation of this council meeting and for the warm hospitality extended to the Mauritius delegation since our arrival. I would also like to congratulate India on its exemplary chairmanship of IORA over the past year. I also wish to take this opportunity to commend the IORA secretariat for its efforts in preparing for this meeting and for its continued support in advancing the association's cooperation agenda," the Mauritian Foreign Minister said.

“This is the first council meeting that Mauritius is attending in its capacity as vice chair of IORA. In this new capacity, Mauritius looks forward to working closely with the chair and all member states to support the work of the association, contribute to the effective implementation of its policies, and further enhance IORA's relevance in the evolving regional and global landscape. We also look forward to constructive exchanges and fruitful deliberations during this council meeting with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes that will guide the future work of the association,” he added.

Ramful further highlighted IORA's potential to serve as a key platform for fostering regional cooperation, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and addressing common challenges among its member states.

"Given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean as a vital corridor for global trade, investment, and connectivity, the association is well positioned to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including maritime safety and security, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, tourism, blue economy, disaster risk management, academic science and technology cooperation, and women's economic empowerment," he noted.

Emphasising the wider significance of cooperation among member states, Ramful said,“By leveraging the collective strength, resources, and expertise of its member states, IORA can unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation, and contribute meaningfully to peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region.”

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath recalled External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's 2023 visit to Colombo, when the latter had described the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space.

In his remarks, he highlighted the continued relevance of that vision under India's current chairmanship of IORA, noting that the theme adopted by India reflected the challenges facing the region.

“When you joined us in Colombo in 2023, Dr Jaishankar, who spoke of the Indian Ocean as a free, open, and inclusive space. Today, you lead us under the theme of innovation, openness, resilience, and adaptability in the Indian Ocean region. It could not be more fitting for the challenges our region faces,” he said.

Herath also thanked the Indian government for the warm welcome and the arrangements made for the meeting, while expressing confidence in working closely with India and Mauritius under IORA's troika.

"Sri Lanka looks forward to working closely with both India and Mauritius in the troika. Mr. Chair, in IORA, the chair is never owned. It is held in trust for two years on behalf of every member state and then handed on. Sri Lanka held that trust from 2023 to 2025. We handed it to India with complete confidence," the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister stated.