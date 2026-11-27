MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 22-year-old man from Assam for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on an important security establishment in the state, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, preliminary investigations pointed to the Air Force Station in Vadodara district as one of the potential targets.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shaharul Islam Kabiruddin, was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based handler of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and had conducted reconnaissance of the Air Force Station, the ATS said on Friday.

An automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47, two magazines and 23 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

According to the ATS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Harsh Upadhyay received intelligence that a person from outside Gujarat, allegedly associated with JeM, was in contact with one of the outfit's handlers and was planning an attack on an important security establishment in the state.

He was expected to enter Gujarat within two to three days as part of preparations to execute the alleged conspiracy.

Acting on the information, the ATS began technical surveillance and gathered human intelligence to verify the inputs. Investigators subsequently checked Hotel Milan near Sayajigunj railway station in Vadodara, where the suspect had reportedly stayed.

The hotel authorities informed the team that a person left at around 9 a.m. without completing the check-out formalities. The suspect was identified through preliminary information obtained from the hotel.

Technical surveillance subsequently indicated that he was travelling towards Vadodara from the Dahod side. An ATS team intercepted him near Paldi bus stand, close to Hotel Darshan, after setting up a checkpoint near Golden Chowkdi on the Halol-Vadodara road.

A search led to the recovery of an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47, two empty magazines, 23 live cartridges, a JeM flag, two mobile phones with SIM cards, and approximately Rs 20,000 in cash.

A preliminary examination of his mobile phones allegedly revealed WhatsApp conversations indicating contact with JeM.

Investigators also found images of the gate of the Air Force Station in Vadodara and other important structures, with red crosses marking specific locations.

The accused had allegedly identified these as target points. The digital material also included a video purportedly showing reconnaissance of the Air Force Station, Google Maps screenshots, links, audio and video clips, and links to WhatsApp channels and groups.

Videos related to operating an AK-47-type automatic assault rifle were also recovered. The ATS suspects that Kabiruddin was operating in contact with a Pakistan-based handler identified as Mufti Rafiq alias Ibn Abdullah.

During questioning, the accused reportedly stated that Rs 50,000 had been provided to him to purchase a new mobile phone and arrange logistical support for carrying out the alleged attack.

The ATS further said he intended to flee to Pakistan after executing the plan, join JeM as a terrorist, and attain martyrdom.

An FIR has been registered at the Gujarat ATS police station under Sections 18, 20, 23(1) and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 61, 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 25(1-AA) of the Arms Act.

The ATS said further investigation was underway to identify other people allegedly involved in the conspiracy and establish the extent of the terrorist network.