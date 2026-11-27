The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, held constructive consultation with AU Permanent Representatives of the Eastern African Regional Group, exchanging perspectives on the continent's evolving political, peace&security landscape, the Union's institutional priorities&its strategic direction.

The Chairperson briefed the Ambassadors on the Commission's diplomatic engagements to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan, emphasising the urgency of a cessation of hostilities, inclusive dialogue and a Sudanese-owned&led political process. On Somalia, he highlighted ongoing consultations on the future of AUSSOM, the imperative of predictable&sustainable financing,&the need for a credible roadmap towards the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to Somali national forces. Regarding South Sudan, he outlined the Commission's support for the political transition and electoral preparations.

The Ambassadors shared their perspectives&concerns on these developments, underscoring the importance of African ownership, inclusive political processes, coordinated regional engagement&sustained support for the countries concerned.

On financing peace operations, the Chairperson highlighted efforts to strengthen the AU Peace Fund, enhanced Member State contributions&broader engagement with international partners&African private-sector actors. He stressed the need for greater financial autonomy&collective responsibility.

The consultation also addressed institutional reforms, governance&accountability. The Chairperson outlined measures to improve institutional coordination, rationalise expenditure,&accountability mechanisms, and align human-resource capacities with the Union's priorities.

The Chairperson further briefed the meeting on strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the African Humanitarian Agency, operationalisation of the African Credit Rating Agency. Discussions also highlighted the importance of a unified African position in advancing climate finance,&preparations for the forthcoming COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Chairperson&the ambassadors reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement between the Commission&Regional Groups, with the Chairperson underscoring that African-led solutions, strong continental institutions&collective ownership remain indispensable to advancing peace, integration&the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).