The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and the Head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, H.E. Mr. Jiang Feng, today signed a Development Cooperation Agreement aimed at further deepening&advancing the longstanding partnership between the AU Commission&the People's Republic of #China.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation to the Government&People of China for their continued support for the AU's priorities&continental development agenda. He also commended China's diplomatic engagement at the highest level, including the recent trilateral summit involving President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, describing such high-level engagement as an important contribution to international dialogue&diplomacy.

H.E. Mr. Jiang Feng underscored China's strong commitment to its partnership with the AU Commission&AU Member States, while expressing appreciation for the leadership of Chairperson Youssouf&the Commission's efforts to advance Africa's integration&development priorities.

They both reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening AU-China relations, deepening development cooperation&translating their longstanding partnership into tangible outcomes in support of Africa's development aspirations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).