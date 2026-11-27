A nurse in south Kolkata filed a police complaint after she allegedly discovered that her partner had concealed his HIV-positive status throughout their two-year relationship. The revelation came when the woman insisted that they undergo pre-marital medical screenings before taking their relationship towards marriage.

Acting on the woman's complaint, police from Bansdroni police station arrested the accused, who works at a private firm, on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple first connected on social media around two years ago. Their regular online conversations gradually developed into a relationship, and they began travelling together frequently. Over time, the two also became physically intimate, with the woman believing they were moving towards a future together.

However, trouble reportedly surfaced when the woman began discussing marriage and plans to start a family. According to police sources, the man repeatedly avoided conversations about marriage and came up with excuses whenever wedding plans were discussed.

His reluctance eventually raised suspicions. Given her professional background in healthcare, the nurse decided that both should undergo routine diagnostic tests as part of their pre-marital preparations.

Initially, the man allegedly refused to undergo the screenings. However, after repeated requests from his girlfriend, he eventually agreed to take the tests.

The medical reports revealed that the man was HIV-positive, leaving the woman devastated. She immediately underwent a medical examination herself to determine whether she had contracted the infection.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her partner already knew about his HIV status before entering into a physical relationship with her but deliberately concealed the information from her.

She further claimed that the accused had told her about having physical relationships with several other women in the past.

Feeling betrayed and concerned about the potential risk to her health, the nurse approached the police and lodged a complaint accusing the man of cheating and breach of trust.

“Based on her allegations, we arrested the man on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under multiple charges, including fraud,” an officer said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.