MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Europe's crypto compliance landscape is set to get a major upgrade. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) says it is preparing to replace its current MiCA crypto register workflow with a new, searchable web-based platform scheduled for around mid-2027.

After MiCA's transitional window ended in July-forcing many non-authorized crypto service providers to wind down EU activities or face enforcement-ESMA's interim register has functioned as a public yardstick for whether a company is authorized within the bloc. The upcoming system aims to make that information easier to use while improving how documents such as white papers are stored and reviewed.

ESMA plans to move from a manual, email-based interim register to a structured, web-based system by mid-2027. The new register will support version history for individual white papers, creating an auditable archive of changes. White papers will be hosted directly on the register platform rather than relying primarily on external website links. ESMA says the platform will include validation and technical checks, including cross-referencing data against reference databases such as GLEIF.

Key takeawaysFrom spreadsheets and emails to a structured web platform

ESMA launched its interim MiCA register in December 2024. At the time, it began publishing information in downloadable spreadsheet form compiled from data supplied by national regulators. The new approach is designed to replace that process with a more direct flow of updates.

According to an ESMA spokesperson, the future IT system will“replace the current manual email-based submission and consolidation process” with a structured web-based interface. National competent authorities would use this interface to provide and update information for relevant entities and associated white papers.

Beyond convenience for regulators, ESMA expects the platform to improve data quality. The system will be able to cross-check submitted information against reference databases, including the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), which maintains global legal entity identifiers. That capability matters because reliable identifiers and consistent entity details are foundational for investors and compliance teams trying to verify that a regulated offering corresponds to the correct legal entity.

For white papers specifically, ESMA says the platform will run technical checks against its standardized reporting framework. These checks are intended to flag missing mandatory information and identify documents that fail formatting or other required technical criteria.

White papers move in-house-plus version history

A central change for market participants concerns how investors access MiCA white papers. Under the interim setup, ESMA currently relies largely on links to documents hosted on entities' own websites. In its future register, ESMA says white papers will be available directly on the register platform.

“The future register will not rely solely on links to white papers hosted on an entity's website as is currently the case with the interim solution,” the spokesperson said, adding that the new IT solution will make white papers accessible on the platform itself.

ESMA also plans to maintain a version history for each white paper. That detail is particularly relevant in a compliance environment where documents may be updated as entities respond to regulatory questions, revise risk disclosures, or adjust other published material. A maintained archive of changes can help investors and auditors understand what content was current at different points in time, rather than relying on external websites where older versions may be replaced or removed.

While ESMA did not disclose the full range of additional features yet, it said users will be able to download register data in CSV format and retrieve it via application programming interfaces (APIs). Greater machine-readability and direct document hosting can reduce friction for researchers, compliance teams, and market tools that track authorization status and disclosures at scale.

Why the timeline isn't tied to MiCA's transitional deadline

MiCA's transitional period ended in July, marking a clear shift: unauthorized crypto service providers had to wind down EU operations or face potential multimillion-euro enforcement actions. Many investors used ESMA's interim register during that transition as an external reference point for authorization status.

ESMA's spokesperson emphasized that the schedule for the register overhaul is not linked to the end of the transitional period or to MiCA's ongoing review. Instead, they said the development timeline is“driven entirely by technical development.”

That clarification matters because it frames the update as an infrastructure and compliance tooling step, rather than a reaction to a regulatory deadline. Practically, investors and regulated entities should expect that the interim register remains the immediate public reference point until the new system goes live-while ESMA continues to build the deeper functionality needed for document hosting, validation, and historical tracking.

What to watch as the new register approaches

For market participants, ESMA's plans point to a more audit-friendly registry, with stronger data checks and fewer reliance points on external websites for core disclosures. As the mid-2027 target approaches, traders, compliance teams, and diligence providers will likely focus on how quickly updated information appears, how version history is surfaced to users, and whether ESMA expands API functionality in a way that supports automated monitoring.

The key remaining uncertainty is the full scope of features ESMA plans beyond CSV downloads and API access. Readers should also watch how ESMA implements technical validation for white papers-since tighter checks and standardized reporting could affect how quickly documents are accepted and updated by authorized entities.

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