MENAFN - Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Recycled Textile Market Size

The global recycled textile market size was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.55 billion in 2026 to USD 8.69 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the recycled textile market with a market share of 36.8% in 2025.

Recycled textile is a material derived from the recycling and recovering of used garments and waste fiber materials. Textile recycling involves the reusing or reprocessing of worn garments, fibrous material, and manufacturing byproducts. Most recyclable textiles come from municipal garbage, such as waste or old clothing, carpets, furniture, tires, footwear, and non-durable objects like sheets and towels. Recycling involves transforming used garments and materials into new items. Recycled textiles have environmental and economic benefits, including reducing the demand for virgin materials such as wool and cotton, pollution, and water and energy usage.

The demand for freshly made fibers is reduced by utilizing existing fibers and textiles. This reduces pollution by conserving water, electricity, colors, and chemicals. Through recycling, businesses can increase their profits by avoiding the costs involved with dumping in landfills while simultaneously contributing to the value and quality of the environment. It also assists in providing jobs for marginally employable laborers, charity donations and disaster relief, and the transportation of used clothing to regions where it is needed.

The expansion of the global recycled textile market is driven by an increase in recycling operations and growing demand from various industries, including retail, automotive, and building and construction. Further, a factor anticipated to contribute to the overall expansion of the recycled textile industry is the relatively low price of recycled items compared to the price of new products. However, the expansion of the global recycled textile market is anticipated to be hampered by rising processing costs and inadequate employment opportunities. In the meantime, it is projected that the advancement of recycling technology would give good growth possibilities for the recycled textile industry.

Anti-VEGF Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 12.61 Billion2026 Market Size USD 12.74 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 13.82 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 1.02%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 36.8% Fastest-Growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 7.42%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Recycled Polyester Market Share in 2025By End-Use Industry Fastest-Growing Segment Retail CAGR

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Type Insight

Recycled Polyester is expected to command the largest market share during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Polyester is an artificial fiber obtained from the refining of petroleum. Polyester fiber is resilient, resistant to chemicals and stretching, and dyeable. Therefore, it is widely utilized in the fashion industry. Polyester is recycled using both mechanical and chemical methods. The mechanical procedure consists of collection, sorting, removal, crushing, grinding, shredding or pulling, re-melting or conversion, and fiber processing. The resulting fiber loses physical qualities through mechanical processing, becomes contaminated, and degrades. These fibers are predominantly employed as fillers in furniture, mattresses, insulation, and automobile lining.

Polyester is separated into individual components, mixed materials, dyes, and chemical finishes via chemical processing. Recycled polyester is reapplied to virgin or blended fabrics. The price of recycled polyester, or rPET, is under pressure due to changes in the price of crude oil. Moreover, rPET has yielded favorable results in terms of final product pricing, which has remained comparable to those of virgin fibers. In addition, the rising utilization of rPET in athletic and leisure apparel has helped the market's continued expansion. Moreover, companies like Nike, H&M, The North Face, Patagonia, and Volcom are growing their use of rPET and are among the top 10 rPET users, contributing to the expansion of the rPET market.

Recycled Nylon is a synthetic fabric with numerous applications in the clothing, automotive, and packaging sectors. Nylon possesses excellent elasticity, high strength, a high capacity for regaining moisture, and wrinkle resistance. The waste nylon is sourced from industrial and post-consumer materials. The market for recycled nylon is driven by the fact that nylon recycling reduces energy usage, wastewater production, and carbon dioxide emissions. Recycled nylon has a high-end value and can be utilized in premium and high-end garments. This allows it to be commercially viable for luxury product lines. Scale economies play a significant impact in the sector. The price decreases as the number of recycled nylon increases. Companies such as Aquafil and Nilit provide recycled nylon in clothing, legwear, ready-to-wear, and athletic wear. This drives the expansion of the global recycled textile market.

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End-Use Industry Insight

Retail is expected to own the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In retail categories, recycled polyester and polyester fibers are extensively employed. The production cycle consists of the collection, processing, and utilization. The recycled fabrics are initially included in product design and development and are utilized throughout production. These recycled materials are accessible via the retail supply chain and post-consumer collection techniques.

The retail market for recycled textiles is anticipated to expand due to the rising demand for customized, low-cost garments. According to a survey, 80% of discarded clothing can be recycled, but only 25% are used in recovered textile production. Additionally, the demand for low-cost, fast-fashion garments is anticipated to result in the mass manufacture of recycled fabrics. In addition, a shift toward eco-friendly textile items due to rising CO2 emissions has a favorable effect on global recycled textiles in retail market growth.

Automotive Recycled Textiles comprise upholstery and seating, floor coverings, trunk covers, pillar coverings, safety belts, airbags, and other interior components. These recycled textiles are generally manufactured by cutting or plucking and then fed through a high-speed rotating take-in device. Increased demand for inexpensive textiles is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automobile sector.

In addition, the employment of recycled textiles in automobile interiors is anticipated to rise as their use in aesthetic enhancement increases. These materials are superior to typical fabric materials due to reduced flammability, resilience to sunlight, abrasion resistance, soil resistance, and UV degradation. Over the forecast period, Recycled Textile Market growth is anticipated to be driven by introducing new products with lower CO2 emissions and higher fuel efficiency.

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Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to be the largest market shareholder, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Due to the prevalence of prominent market participants in the US and Canada, North America is expected to maintain a substantial market share for recycled textiles. The US generates the most textile waste in the region. Hence, organizations that reuse or recycle used clothes propel the recycled textile market.

Furthermore, growing government and consumer awareness also stimulate market expansion. Consequently, the number of reused textiles is considerable, while textile waste generation is relatively low. However, the high cost of recovered textile products hinders market expansion. In the meantime, technological advances in recycling techniques present an attractive potential for expanding the recycled textile market.

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Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to generate USD 2,658 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The majority of the countries in the region are both developing and developed. Due to the increased demand for recycled textiles from growing nations such as China, India, Australia, and South Korea, Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for recycled textiles. China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan have rigorously followed the Circular Economy Plan. The decrease in textile waste sent to landfills has significantly shifted the focus of manufacturers towards recycling.

In addition, the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, which provides government support, contributes to recycled textile market expansion. To prevent landfilling and combustion of textile waste, manufacturers from India and Australia are increasing their recycling efforts, stimulating the development of the recycled textile industry. However, the lack of resources in some nations hinders the expansion of the business. China and India, two of the world's largest economies, contributed significantly to the region's economic decline, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Type 5 Recycled Cotton Recycled Wool Recycled Polyester Recycled Nylon Others By End-Use Industry 5 Automotive Retail Mining Building & Construction Others Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Khaloom Textiles Pvt. Ltd. · Kisco Group · Anandi Enterprises · Usha Yarns Ltd. · Renewcell AB Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The recycled textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading companies in this market are Khaloom Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Kisco Group, Anandi Enterprises, Usha Yarns Ltd., Renewcell AB. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 36.8% in 2025. The recycled textile market size is valued at USD 6.55 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.69 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Recycled Textile Market Khaloom Textiles Pvt. Ltd. Kisco Group