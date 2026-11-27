Abu Dhabi Government has announced TAMM Marketplace for users to buy and sell used cars, with verified data from the government backing each transaction.

This makes TAMM the first in the world to combine government-held vehicle data with the full process of buying and selling a used car. Used car listings can pull ownership and accident history, make, model and year directly from government and police data, making it more transparent for potential buyers.

The TAMM Marketplace was announced in the run-up to GITEX Global 2026, and will be available to the public next month. At launch, the ability to auto-populate data is for vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi. Cars registered in other emirates can also be listed, but they do not carry the same government-record history or ownership information. Only mileage and physical condition are declared by sellers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. How it works

A seller can select their car from their TAMM profile and the verified data will auto-populate the listing. Buyers can see that the vehicle details come from government records. Once a sale is agreed, the payment and legal ownership transfer takes place on TAMM, while motor insurance is also available on the app. Every buyer and seller is verified as TAMM profiles are connected to UAE PASS.

Plus, for the first time, users will be able to buy newly released special number plates. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) will release Abu Dhabi plates approximately six times per year, and users can browse available numbers and complete the purchase through the app. Previously, number plates could only be bought or sold on the secondary market.

Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said, "Buying a used car on a stranger's word is a pain point people experience everywhere in the world. TAMM Marketplace is a start towards ending that - it is a platform powered by trust. Buyers and sellers see the same government-held record of the car, and the entire process stays in one place, from the first message to the transfer of ownership."

“Alongside all of our partners, our ambition is for TAMM to make more of everyday life in Abu Dhabi simpler. That means looking beyond traditional government services at the moments where we can remove friction and give people time back," he added.

TAMM Marketplace is the latest addition to Abu Dhabi's unified government services platform combining more than 1,200 public and private services with a customer satisfaction rating of 94.5 per cent.

It follows last month's launch of TAMM Global, the company established to make the technology behind TAMM available to governments worldwide for the first time.

TAMM Marketplace will be available in Arabic and English. Further categories and services will be introduced over time.

Abu Dhabi to expand robotaxi services to new areas like corniche, Grand Mosque UAE launches first digital platform for buying, trading trademark Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered autonomous e-commerce delivery vehicles