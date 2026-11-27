[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents , a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

The thought of a child feeling uncomfortable around a teacher, being spoken to inappropriately or experiencing behaviour that raises safeguarding concerns can leave parents unsure of what to do next.

While many may instinctively approach the school, some may hesitate, wondering whether their complaint will be taken seriously or whether their child could be affected by speaking up.

Dubai's new Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Safeguarding and Learner Protection Framework lays down clear procedures for reporting concerns or allegations involving teachers and other adults working with or having access to pupils.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The rules require schools to have written procedures and secure reporting channels, ensure concerns are reported without delay and no later than the same working day, and establish a clear escalation process if concerns cannot be resolved internally.

The framework also requires schools to take proportionate safeguarding measures where necessary while concerns are being assessed, putting the child's safety at the centre of the process.

Parents do not need to wait until they have established exactly what happened before raising a concern. If a child reports something troubling, or a parent notices behaviour that warrants attention, the first step is to bring it to the school's safeguarding team or leadership.

Schools have designated safeguarding personnel responsible for receiving and handling such concerns. Parents can also approach school leadership, particularly if they are unsure who the designated person is or feel more comfortable speaking to a senior member of staff.

Sheela Menon, Principal of Ambassador School, said the escalation process begins with the school's Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL), followed by the principal and, where necessary, the chair of governors.

“KHDA has clearly defined escalation procedures for allegations involving staff. Concerns should be reported first to the school's Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL), followed by the Principal and, where necessary, the Chair of Governors. If the concern remains unresolved, it can be escalated to KHDA.”

The process is intended to ensure concerns are not left unaddressed and that there is oversight beyond the person initially receiving the complaint. Parents can approach the school's Child Protection Coordinator or DSL or directly contact school leadership, depending on the circumstances.

Menon said schools must listen to concerns, document them and assess them promptly, rather than dismissing them or making assumptions before examining the facts.

“Every concern is listened to with sensitivity, documented and assessed promptly. The school follows an objective and evidence-based approach, gathering information from relevant sources, speaking to the individuals concerned and reviewing available CCTV footage, wherever relevant and appropriate.”

Under the KHDA framework, schools must ensure concerns or allegations involving staff are reported without delay and no later than the same working day.

This is a reporting deadline, not a requirement to conclude an investigation within 24 hours. The framework calls for concerns to be escalated through the institution's reporting hierarchy, with clear written procedures and secure channels in place.

Schools are also expected to communicate these pathways and contact details clearly to staff and learners, including alternative routes where the usual reporting line may not be appropriate.

The rules apply to concerns involving a broad range of adults, not only teachers. The framework defines staff to include employees, contractors, third parties, volunteers and other adults in positions of trust who work with or have access to learners.

That means concerns about the conduct of any adult working in, for or on behalf of an educational institution may fall within the safeguarding procedures.

Joseph Sebastian, Vice Principal – Administration & Student Affairs at Woodlem Park School, Dubai, said schools need to make children feel comfortable about sharing concerns, including those involving adults.

“We want every child to feel safe, heard and confident about speaking up. Through regular conversations, counselling support and our 'Hear Me Out' platform, we encourage students to share concerns and seek help.”

He said children should know they can approach someone they trust if something makes them uncomfortable, and that they do not need to establish wrongdoing before asking for help.

“Children should know that they do not need to prove something is wrong before asking for help.”

Parents may also worry about what happens to the adult concerned while the school examines a complaint, particularly if their child continues to have contact with that person.

The KHDA framework requires schools to implement proportionate interim safeguarding measures where necessary. These may include removing an individual from certain duties or suspension while staff-related concerns are being assessed or investigated.

Such measures are intended to protect learners during the process. They do not automatically establish that an allegation is true or mean that a disciplinary decision has already been made.

Schools are expected to assess the circumstances and determine what steps are appropriate to safeguard pupils while allowing concerns to be examined fairly.

Sebastian said schools must assess immediate risks and ensure that concerns are recorded accurately, with the child's safety remaining the priority.

“Our responsibility is to listen without judgement, record the concern accurately and assess any immediate risk to the child.”

He added that safeguarding concerns need to be handled sensitively, with information shared only with those who need to know to protect the child and address the matter fairly.

“Every concern must be taken seriously and handled sensitively, with information shared only with those who need it to protect the child and address the matter fairly.”

The framework also recognises that the usual reporting route may not always be appropriate. A concern could involve the very person a parent, pupil or staff member would normally be expected to approach.

In such cases, schools must have alternative reporting channels. The KHDA directive specifically requires institutions to ensure staff understand that they may escalate concerns directly to KHDA or the relevant authorities if internal reporting routes are ineffective, inaccessible or unsafe, or if a conflict of interest prevents appropriate reporting.

The framework also requires external providers and third parties working with learners to be informed of their right to report directly to KHDA or the relevant authorities.

For parents, this means they are not expected to remain within an internal reporting route if they believe it is compromised or the concern is not being appropriately addressed.

Menon said the escalation process provides for concerns to be taken beyond the school's initial safeguarding channel where necessary.

“If the concern remains unresolved, it can be escalated to KHDA. This ensures transparency, accountability and appropriate oversight at every level.”

Schools are also expected to make reporting pathways accessible and clearly communicate alternative routes, so staff and learners know where to turn if their usual point of contact is inappropriate.

If a child tells a parent something that makes them uncomfortable, schools advise families to approach the situation calmly, listen without judgement and share the concern promptly with the appropriate safeguarding contact.

Parents should avoid putting pressure on children to repeatedly recount an incident or confront the teacher themselves. Instead, they can document what their child has shared and communicate the concern to the school in writing, so there is a record of the issue being raised.

Sebastian said parents should reassure their children and seek help through the school's designated safeguarding channels.

“Parents should listen calmly, reassure their child and share the concern promptly with our Child Protection Officer or senior leadership, preferably in writing. They do not need to confront the teacher themselves.”

He said schools must ensure concerns are handled sensitively and that children receive appropriate support throughout the process.

“This includes support for the child, protection from retaliation and referral to KHDA or the relevant authorities where required. Parents should receive a clear point of contact and regular updates within safeguarding and confidentiality requirements.”

For schools, safeguarding goes beyond responding when something happens. It also means ensuring children know they can speak up, are listened to and can seek help without worrying about being blamed, embarrassed or punished.

The KHDA framework requires schools to create safe channels for children to raise concerns about their safety and wellbeing,“without stigma, reprisal or adverse consequences, and that these are recorded, considered and inform safeguarding decisions and institutional practice.”

The guidance also stresses that children should feel comfortable speaking up without fearing they will get into trouble. Staff are expected to listen carefully, treat disclosures seriously and ensure children are not made to feel ashamed or responsible for what they have experienced.

Schools are also expected to look beyond individual cases. KHDA encourages them to review staff-related concerns and allegations annually to identify recurring patterns, strengthen safeguarding practices and improve preventive measures, including safer recruitment.

To ensure staff know what to do when a concern arises, schools are also encouraged to use practical resources such as flowcharts, quick-reference guides and digital tools outlining the reporting and escalation process.

Inside school safeguarding: What parents need to know about anti-bullying measures in the UAE Have a child under 15? Here's what to know about UAE's social media age ban