Emirates Cargo Flight From Dubai To Hong Kong Diverted To Muscat After Technical Issue
In a statement posted on X, Emirates said the freighter aircraft, which departed from Dubai World Central (DWC), landed safely at Muscat International Airport (MCT), with all crew members disembarking safely.Recommended For You
The aircraft is expected to resume its journey to Hong Kong later on Friday, after a technical evaluation, the airline added.
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Emirates did not disclose further details about the technical issue.ALSO READ
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