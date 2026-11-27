MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9774 from Dubai to Hong Kong was diverted to Muscat on Friday, November 27, after a technical issue.

In a statement posted on X, Emirates said the freighter aircraft, which departed from Dubai World Central (DWC), landed safely at Muscat International Airport (MCT), with all crew members disembarking safely.

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The aircraft is expected to resume its journey to Hong Kong later on Friday, after a technical evaluation, the airline added.

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Emirates did not disclose further details about the technical issue.

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