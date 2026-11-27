MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

Ships are still crossing the Strait of Hormuz, but commercial traffic remains far below normal and vessels face a severe threat of attack, according to a maritime security advisory issued on November 26.

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The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said 17 tankers had been struck in the strait since November 1. It assessed further attacks on tankers travelling in either direction as highly likely under current conditions.

The advisory came as Adnoc Logistics & Services confirmed that a Jordanian crew member who went missing after a November 17 attack on one of its vessels in the strait had been found dead.

Is the Strait of Hormuz closed?

Not completely. JMIC's November 26 advisory shows that some vessels were still passing through, although traffic remained sharply reduced compared with 2025.

The centre said the strait had handled an average of about 138 vessels a day in 2025. Between November 22 and 25, US naval data recorded 128 US-assisted crossings, or about 32 a day. That was down from an average of 38 a day between November 19 and 21.

Separately, S&P tracking recorded three non-facilitated commercial crossings between November 22 and 25 by vessels above 1,000 deadweight tons that were visible through the Automatic Identification System (AIS). All three were tankers heading into the Gulf.

The figures cover different categories of traffic and do not provide a complete count of all crossings. The advisory did not give a transit figure for November 26 itself.

Is it safe for ships to cross?

JMIC rated the threat in the Strait of Hormuz as severe, meaning a deliberate attack was highly likely under current conditions. Severe is the second-highest level on the centre's five-level threat scale.

The centre reported four attacks in its latest reporting period, compared with three in the previous period. Three tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles while travelling east through the strait on November 22. Those incidents were reported on November 24. All three vessels continued their journeys, and their crews were accounted for.

On November 25, another outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile about 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. No environmental impact had been reported at the time of the advisory.

JMIC said attacks, surveillance and radio calls involving Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continued to put pressure on merchant shipping.

Are sea mines a confirmed threat?

JMIC advised mariners to remain alert for attempts to lay mines in and near the strait's shipping lanes.

However, it said Iranian claims that tankers had struck mines had not been confirmed by official or national authorities. The advisory therefore did not establish that mines caused the reported tanker strikes.

Are ships waiting outside the strait?

Congestion remained high, with restricted transit the main cause, according to JMIC. The centre counted about 218 commercial vessels stationary at the main anchorages east of the strait, including Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, Sohar and Musandam.

About 171 vessels were at anchor near Fujairah and Khor Fakkan on November 26, up from about 167 on November 22.

JMIC expected the backlog to persist. Its figures did not establish that every vessel at anchor was waiting to cross Hormuz.

What happened to the Adnoc vessel?

Adnoc L&S confirmed on November 26 that the Jordanian crew member missing since the November 17 attack had been found dead.

Eleven crew members were injured in the attack. Nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care, the company said.

Adnoc L&S extended its condolences to the crew member's family and said it was supporting them. It said it would not release further personal details out of respect for the family and urged the public to rely on official information.

What is the outlook for shipping?

JMIC expected traffic to remain constrained along both the northern Iranian-controlled route and the southern Omani corridor while attacks continued.

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports also remained in force. JMIC said neutral transit was permitted, although vessels could face questioning and inspection.

The November 26 assessment points to a strait that is still being used, but where continued crossings should not be mistaken for normal or safe passage.

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