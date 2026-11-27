MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Some 400,000 guests attended a wedding hosted by a politician in India's poorest state, choking roads and sending spectators scrambling up electricity pylons for a glimpse of the lavish celebrations.

Anant Singh, a six-time lawmaker who faces dozens of criminal cases including murder charges, invited villagers, political allies and VIPs to his daughter's wedding in the eastern state of Bihar on Wednesday.

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The scale was staggering even by the standards of India's famed extravagant weddings that last for days.

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Guests were treated to 500,000 pieces of traditional sweets and a vegetarian feast prepared by an army of 500 chefs and cooks, Singh's confidant Munna Singh told AFP.

The event in Anant Singh's native village of Nadawan drew such huge crowds that roads leading to the venue came to a standstill.

One politician, unable to force his way through the traffic chaos, abandoned his car and rode a tractor across farm fields to reach the venue, the Times of India reported.

Below is a video shared by AFP on the massive wedding.

Organisers built five helipads to ferry in VIP guests, with each helicopter touchdown whipping up clouds of dust that swept through crowds of curious onlookers.

Images published by the Press Trust of India news agency showed thousands jostling for a glimpse of the sprawling venue, while others perched precariously atop trees and electricity towers.

Organisers were forced to postpone a horse race as part of the celebrations after some 100,000 people turned up to watch the spectacle involving 200 horses.

Elaborate flower arrangements featuring blooms imported from China and a fireworks display also enthralled guests.

The bride arrived in a luxury BMW, while the groom travelled in a convoy of around 200 cars.

More than 10 million weddings take place in India every year, feeding an industry estimated to be worth $40-$50 billion, according to KPMG.

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