MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the UAE preparing to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad, restaurants, hotels and shopping destinations are marking the occasion with special offers, complimentary treats and family-friendly activities.

From free coffee for train passengers and staycation discounts to traditional Emirati flavours and live entertainment, there are several ways to celebrate the National Day holidays.

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Here are seven offers and experiences to check out across the UAE.

Free family celebrations at Times Square Centre

Looking for somewhere to celebrate National Day with the family? Times Square Center in Dubai is hosting a four-day celebration titled The Love That Unites: Many Cultures, One Home.

Running from November 29 to December 2, the free event will feature traditional Ayala performances, oud music, henna art, storytelling and hands-on crafts.

Children can also enjoy Mr. Kind Discovers the UAE, a live show that follows Mr. Kind as he searches for his missing camel, Mawe, across the seven emirates.

The celebrations take place on the mall's ground floor from 1pm to 7pm daily.

Free coffee for Etihad Rail passengers

Coffee lovers have something to look forward to this National Day, as homegrown Emirati brand SHOT is offering complimentary coffee to Etihad Rail passengers on December 2 and 3.

The offer celebrates the opening of the brand's 20th and 21st flagship stores, located at Al Yalayis Station in Dubai and Mohamed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi.

Passengers can claim one complimentary coffee by presenting a valid Etihad Rail ticket at either location during operating hours.

The offer is available in all sizes, excluding V60 coffee.

Save 30 per cent on a stay at JA The Resort

Planning a staycation? JA The Resort is offering a 30 per cent discount on accommodation across its three Dubai properties.

Guests can choose between JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lake View Hotel, whether they're looking for a beachfront stay or a getaway overlooking the golf course.

Bookings must be made by November 30, with discounted stays available until December 31, 2027.

The offer also includes complimentary cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival.

Bhaturewala opens specially for National Day

If you've been wanting to try Bhaturewala's popular Chole Bhature, the Oud Metha restaurant is making a special exception for the National Day holidays.

Known for its limited weekend service, the restaurant will open on December 2 and 3, from 9am to noon, serving an additional 200 plates each day.

Founded by chef Pradeep Khullar and Saubhagi Veer, the eatery has attracted queues since opening in October.

Visitors can enjoy Chole Bhature starting at Dh15 for a half portion, while a full portion costs Dh20. The menu also includes mango and rose lassi.

Emirati-inspired treats at Rove Hotels

For those looking to celebrate through food, The Daily restaurants across Rove Hotels are introducing a limited-edition menu inspired by Emirati flavours.

From December 1 to 5, diners can enjoy a complimentary UAE Date Cake with every main course, prepared using locally sourced dates and date syrup.

Other options include Ras Al Khaimah Honey Cake, featuring Sidr honey and cardamom crumb, for Dh31, and a Chips Oman Sandwich with chicken and cream cheese for Dh5.50.

The selection is available for dine-in guests from noon to 10pm, with no advance booking required.

Celebrate homegrown theatre talent

Looking for something different to do over the National Day weekend? The Game's Afoot, a murder mystery comedy, is playing at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, from November 27 to 29.

Helmed by Dubai-based director Satyen Chandiramani, the production offers theatre lovers an opportunity to support the UAE's homegrown theatre scene while enjoying a live performance by local talent.

Whether you're a regular theatre goer or simply looking for an evening out, the show is another option to add to your weekend plans. Tickets are available on platinumlist.

UAE-inspired chocolate from Rove and SNA'AP

For those with a sweet tooth, Rove Hotels has teamed up with chef Nouel Catis and his homegrown chocolate brand SNA'AP to introduce a limited-edition UAE Heritage Chocolate Collection.

Launching on November 30, the collection features two flavours inspired by local ingredients: Rosewater Cheesecake, combining berries, yoghurt and rosewater, and Saffron & Honey, made with saffron, honey and roasted cashews.

The chocolates will be available as individual bars and gift sets, with packaging inspired by traditional Emirati Al Sadu weaving.

Selected gift sets will also include the brand's signature pistachio-kunafa chocolate. The collection will be available at selected Rove Hotels properties across the UAE and online.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai offers family staycation deals

Families planning a National Day staycation can take advantage of two offers at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, with discounts on accommodation, dining and spa treatments, alongside activities for children.

The UAE Residents Offer includes complimentary daily buffet breakfast, 25 per cent off dining, drinks and spa treatments, and unlimited access to the resort's waterpark, swimming pools, lazy river and private beach.

Guests can also enjoy access to the Kids' Club and indoor play areas, with the choice of early check-in or late check-out.

Packages are available for bookings and stays until December 23.

Save up to 20 per cent on a mountain getaway at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

For those looking to escape the city during the National Day holidays, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is offering up to 20 per cent off stays in its Mountain View Rooms, Terra Cabins and Deluxe Villas.

Guests can also enjoy an additional 10% discount if they're JA DISCOVERY members, along with a complimentary 30-minute archery session per stay, Dh100 spa credit towards massage treatments at Terra Wellness and 20 per cent off dining.

The Winter in the Mountains offer is available for stays until April 30, 2027, giving visitors the chance to enjoy a getaway surrounded by the Al Hajar Mountains.

Enjoy National Day at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai is celebrating the UAE's 55th National Day on December 2 with an afternoon of traditional performances, Emirati sweets and refreshments.

Guests can enjoy Emirati dance and flag performances by an all-women group, while the hotel's culinary team will present a special falcon-shaped cake during a cake-cutting ceremony, with slices shared among attendees.

The celebrations will take place in the hotel's marble lobby and terrace, with more than 100 guests expected to attend.

Gold Apple celebrates National Day with henna and heritage workshops

Beauty retailer Gold Apple is marking UAE National Day by transforming its City Centre Mirdif store in Dubai into a festive majlis from December 2 to 6.

Visitors can enjoy henna art, a heritage-inspired art workshop featuring traditional Al Sadu motifs, and a creative corner for children. Emirati sweets will also be available as part of the celebrations.

The five-day event offers families and shoppers an opportunity to explore Emirati traditions while celebrating Eid Al Etihad.

Watch the UAE National Day Cup Final at Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For those looking to celebrate National Day with a sporting event, Al Habtoor Polo Resort in Dubai is hosting the UAE National Day Cup Final on November 28, from 1pm to midnight.

The event will feature polo matches, UAE-themed competitions, prizes and food vendors, alongside activities for families and friends. General admission is free.

Visitors looking for a more private experience can book a picnic gazebo for Dh750 for four guests, including a picnic basket, seating, a food voucher and VIP parking. VIP tables at The Chukker Lounge are also available from Dh800 for four guests.

General parking costs Dh100 in the designated area, while alternative parking near the stables includes shuttle transfers to the event.

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