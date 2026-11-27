

Results Highlights: HK$ Million For the 6 months ended 30 September Change 2026 2025 Revenue 5,032.4 5,183.3 -2.9% Gross Profit 1,729.9 1,827.0 -5.3% EBITDA 2,289.2 2,155.4 6.2% Net Profit 981.6 955.6 2.7% Profit Attributable to Shareholders 665.1 571.3 16.4% Dividends per Share (HK cents) 10.0 13.0 -23.1%

Hong Kong, Nov 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Water Affairs Group Limited (“China Water Affairs” or the“Company”, stock code: 0855), a leading integrated water operator in China, today announced the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the“Group”) for the 6 months ended 30 September 2026 (“the Reporting Period”). Amid a complex and ever-changing external environment and macroeconomic challenges, the Group has resolutely advanced its high-quality development strategy, continuing to allocate resources to its core businesses and cash-flow-generating operations. As strict controls on capital expenditures and debt refinancing measures continue to be implemented, the Group's debt levels have trended downward in a healthy manner, while financing costs have steadily declined, leading to positive improvements in the balance sheet. The core water supply business has maintained steady growth driven by inelastic demand and the implementation of tariff hikes, while technology-driven improvements in operational efficiency have further contributed to the Group's positive performance. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a total revenue of approximately HK$5.032 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.9%. Gross profit was approximately HK$1.73billion, down 5.3% year-on-year. Net profit amounted to approximately HK$982 million, a year-on-year increase of 2.7%, while profit attributable to shareholders was approximately HK$665 million, representing an increase of 16.4%. To reward shareholders for their support, the Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of 10 Hong Kong cents per share, representing a 23.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Reviewing the Reporting Period, the Group's core water supply business delivered outstanding performance, with both revenue and profit increasing. Although revenue from urban water supply construction services, installation and maintenance services decreased by 16.5% and 3.9% year-over-year respectively, driven by steady growth in water sales volume and tariff hikes, core urban water supply operating revenue rose 7.8% year-over-year to approximately HK$1.943 billion. This propelled the urban water supply segment's revenue and profit to record robust growth of 3.1% and 7.5% respectively, reaching approximately HK$3.373 billion and HK$1.012 billion. The direct drinking water segment saw a significant improvement in profitability following strategic restructuring and a focus on developing high-quality projects within designated water supply areas. During the period, segment revenue grew steadily by 0.7% to approximately HK$265 million, while segment profit surged 20.9% year-over-year to approximately HK$90.1 million, with the profit margin widening to 34.0%. Meanwhile, the Group implemented cost-cutting and efficiency-enhancing measures through AI-powered smart water management and organizational optimization. During the Reporting Period, the total number of employees decreased by 6.8% year-over-year to approximately 9,600, while sales and administrative expenses were reduced by 2.5% year-over-year, and the leakage rate fell by 0.5 percentage points year-over-year to 13.8%. During the Reporting Period, the environmental protection segment was affected by factors such as the reduction in the scale of construction projects and a decrease in the scope of the ExxonMobil project due to external oil price fluctuation. As a result, segment revenue and profit declined year-over-year by 21.3% and 27.5% respectively to approximately HK$655 million and HK$266 million. Overall, the urban water supply and direct-drinking water businesses further increased their share of the Group's total revenue to 72.3%, continuing to serve as a core pillar of the business. During the Reporting Period, the Group's strict control over capital expenditures has yielded significant results. The Group's direct capital expenditures related to water infrastructure construction fell to the HK$1 billion level, driving a further 0.5 percentage point reduction in the asset-to-liability ratio to 63.7%. The Group actively extended debt maturities and broadened financing channels, successfully repaying a US$350 million bond this May, which increased the proportion of long-term debt to total borrowings to 75.6% and resulted in a more robust debt structure. The Group also continued to deepen its cooperation with financial institutions and effectively reduced cash payment costs through cross-currency swap arrangements and the refinancing of existing project loans, keeping total borrowing costs on a downward trend during the period, even as external U.S. interest rates remained in a rate-hiking cycle. The Group continues to advance its light-asset strategy. As of September 30, its outsourced operations spanned more than 20 regions, with total water sales volume reaching nearly 60 million metric tons, accounting for 7.8% of total water sales volume. Recently, the Group has been actively and comprehensively expanding such projects to gradually achieve a balanced approach combining light and heavy assets, while leveraging synergies to generate higher marginal returns. As digital and intelligent technologies were gradually implemented across various water supply units, processes such as pipeline operations, energy consumption monitoring, and leak detection were further optimized during the Reporting Period. The Group has now integrated AI tools into its daily operational processes, enabling real-time monitoring of operational parameters and rapid response to abnormal conditions. Digital and intelligent technologies, exemplified by AI tools, have become a key technical pillar in the Group's cost-reduction and efficiency-enhancement initiatives, driving continuous improvement in the water supply segment's operational metrics. In particular, the leakage rate has been further reduced to an average of 13.8%. Looking forward, 2027 marks a critical window of opportunity for the in-depth implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan. With the country allocating special funds to support the renovation of pipelines and aging residential communities, coupled with the accelerated transfer of secondary water supply operations and the implementation of tariff hikes mechanisms, the industry is benefiting from a dual boost of funding and pricing. The Group will resolutely advance the high-quality development strategy, enforce stringent controls over capital expenditure, leverage AI-powered smart water management to drive the transformation of its growth model toward efficiency and value, and achieve“cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and leak control” through digital management, thereby enhancing earnings per metric ton of water and free cash flow. Meanwhile, the Group will continue to adhere to the principles of financial soundness and cash flow priority, reduce debt and financing costs, implement ESG governance, and uphold the philosophy of“Water oriented and kindness to society”, creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders and society through solid performance. About China Water Affairs Group Limited China Water Affairs Group Limited is a leading professional, international, market-oriented and cross-regional water services operator in China and the only Hong Kong listed company focusing on-tap water business. Headquartered in Hong Kong, it has operations management centers in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group (including associate companies) mainly engages in urban water supply, pipeline direct drinking water, sewage treatment and drainage and other related value-added services in Chinese Mainland. Its services cover more than 30 million people across 24 provinces, direct-administered municipalities and autonomous regions. The Group has established a leading position as a full-service operator in China's water affairs market. Its management comprises of veteran experts in the water industry with an insight into government policies and services management. The Company's shares were included in the first batch of securities eligible for trading through Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in 2016 and have been the constituent stock in the FTSE Environmental Opportunities Asia Pacific Index since 2009. This press release is issued by Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited on behalf of China Water Affairs Group Limited. For Investor and Media Enquires Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited

Dylan Song / Gillian JI

Tel: +852 3468 8854 / +852 4481 0765

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

