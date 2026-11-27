MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Robbyant, an embodied AI company within Ant Group, today announced the open-source release of LingBot-Map 2.0, a streaming 3D reconstruction model, and LingBot-Navi, a spatial-memory navigation model. Designed to solve long-distance mapping drift and cross-task amnesia, the models allow robots to build maps on the move, self-calibrate in real time, and navigate complex physical environments with increasing efficiency.

Autonomous mobility is essential for physical AI, from warehouse logistics to last-mile delivery. Yet current systems face two major bottlenecks: long-distance mapping accumulates drift that external correction tools fail to feed back into the model's internal memory, and isolated navigation models force robots to re-explore familiar spaces from scratch for every new task.

LingBot-Map 2.0: Correcting Internal Memory, Not Just Output Trajectories

Building on LingBot-Map 1.0 (released in April 2026), LingBot-Map 2.0 introduces native internal error correction during inference, eliminating the reliance on external place-recognition modules or pose-graph optimization backends.

Powered by Geometric Context Reshaping (GCR), a mechanism inspired by memory reconsolidation in the human brain, the model reuses extracted local geometry and realigns high-level historical memory without re-encoding images. Because GCR updates the model's internal memory layer rather than merely adjusting output trajectories, every correction anchors a reliable spatial reference for future movement. Performance is further bolstered by LingBot-Vision, Robbyant's visual foundation model, which provides sub-pixel boundary detection to minimize geometric errors at the source.

Key Benchmark Highlights:

Real-Time Speed: Achieves 27.51 FPS inference speed on a single NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU. Near 85% Drift Reduction: In a long-distance VBR urban trajectory test covering 5.2 km and nearly 19,000 frames, the Average Trajectory Error (ATE) dropped from 31.12 meters in version 1.0 to 4.72 meters, a reduction of nearly 85%. This is more than twice as accurate as the best-performing external loop-closure solution (9.98 m). Industry-Leading Accuracy: On the Oxford Spires and KITTI benchmarks, the ATE was reduced to 3.92 meters and 9.42 meters, respectively. Furthermore, the model secured first place across three dense 3D reconstruction benchmarks: CroCoDL, EuRoC, and Oxford.

LingBot-Navi: Accelerating Task Efficiency with Reusable Spatial Memory

Built on LingBot-Map 2.0's 3D perception, LingBot-Navi introduces persistent spatial memory that carries over between missions. Instead of wiping its map after completing an action, the model retains object and location data, retrieving relevant context when given a natural language command to plan direct routes without redundant exploration.

With every operation, LingBot-Navi refines robots' understanding of the environment, steadily increasing execution speed. It also supports on-device deployment, keeping user commands and scene data local for low latency and data privacy.

Key Benchmark Highlights:

Higher Task Success: In simulations where the model selects targets and navigation is executed by a simulator, LingBot-Navi achieved a 68.60% success rate on the GOAT-Bench subset, outperforming the best of six comparative methods by 10.36 percentage points. In fully end-to-end tests-where the model autonomously plans paths and directly drives movement execution-it reached 56.09% on GOAT-Bench and 32.36% on Robbyant's proprietary dataset, reconstructed from 36 real-world captured sites. Superior Path Efficiency: Success weighted by Path Length (SPL) measures both whether the robot reaches the target and whether the route is efficient: shorter paths with fewer detours receive higher scores. LingBot-Navi achieved SPL scores of 38.04% on GOAT-Bench and 26.35% on the proprietary evaluation dataset, improving over the best control results by 1.42 and 16.84 percentage points, respectively. Zero-Retraining Gains: Simply upgrading the underlying mapping engine from LingBot-Map 1.0 to 2.0 boosted navigation success rates by 4.15 and 2.35 percentage points across two evaluation sets (with SPL gains of 1.89 and 1.97 percentage points)-proving that higher-precision reconstruction directly improves task completion without retraining the navigation model.

Together, LingBot-Map 2.0 and LingBot-Navi strengthen the capabilities of Robbyant's universal embodied AI brain - from spatial perception to efficient navigation.

Technical reports, related code, the Pure Streaming model weights for LingBot-Map 2.0, the model weights for LingBot-Navi, and a dataset covering 511 real-world captured scenes are now fully open-sourced to support further community research:

LingBot-Map 2.0

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GitHub:

Hugging Face:

LingBot-Navi

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Hugging Face:

Dataset:

About Robbyant

Robbyant is an embodied intelligence company within Ant Group, dedicated to advancing embodied intelligence through cutting-edge software and hardware technologies. Robbyant independently develops foundational large models for embodied AI and actively explores next-generation intelligent devices, aiming to create robotic companions and caregivers that truly understand and enhance people's everyday lives and deliver reliable intelligent services across key use cases, such as elderly care, medical assistance, and household tasks.

To learn more about Robbyant, please visit:

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