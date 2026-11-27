XAU/USD Forecast 27/11: Sellers Eye Gold Rebound
- I am selling a move to the $3,700 level, with a stop at $3,750 level and a target of $3,610. The gold market bounced a bit in the early part of the session, as real rates continue to be a massive problem.
They have over the last couple of days, but they are still elevated enough that traders can get paid to simply hold government bonds. Over the longer term, I do like gold, but in the short term, I suspect we continue to see a lot of selling pressure on rallies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA couple of levels I am watchingOf particular note for me are the $3,700 level and the $3,900 level. Underneath current trading, we have the $3,500 level, which has been significant resistance in the past, so market memory came into play on Wednesday. But I also recognize that some of that was probably short covering before the Thanksgiving hours, and, of course, Friday is pretty much a thin day as well. Most Americans do not go back to workWhen you have a huge market like that leaving for a couple of days and then heading into the weekend, it makes a certain amount of sense that, if you were short, you would probably close out. Then, of course, we had the rollover into the February contract. I do not look at this jump as much other than noise from that.I am looking to fade rallies. I recognize that about $100 below where we are right now is significant support. But as things stand right now, there is just nothing fundamentally working out for gold. I remain bearish.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment