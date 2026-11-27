I am selling a move to the $3,700 level, with a stop at $3,750 level and a target of $3,610. The gold market bounced a bit in the early part of the session, as real rates continue to be a massive problem.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

Gold

The gold market, of course, has to deal with a couple of things today. The first one is the trading session being dominated by the idea that it is Thanksgiving in the United States, so only so many hours were open. Liquidity would have been a major issue.

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Nonetheless, we rolled over into the second thing, and that is the new contract in February. We have seen a little bit of a jump because of that, and that suggests that, in the future, traders are expecting a little bit of a bounce. The hammer from the trading session on Wednesday shows signs of support and perhaps some buying interest going forward.

Nonetheless, one of the things that we will have to keep an eye on is going to be whether or not real rates in the United States can continue to ease a bit.

They have over the last couple of days, but they are still elevated enough that traders can get paid to simply hold government bonds. Over the longer term, I do like gold, but in the short term, I suspect we continue to see a lot of selling pressure on rallies.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA couple of levels I am watching

Of particular note for me are the $3,700 level and the $3,900 level. Underneath current trading, we have the $3,500 level, which has been significant resistance in the past, so market memory came into play on Wednesday. But I also recognize that some of that was probably short covering before the Thanksgiving hours, and, of course, Friday is pretty much a thin day as well. Most Americans do not go back to work

When you have a huge market like that leaving for a couple of days and then heading into the weekend, it makes a certain amount of sense that, if you were short, you would probably close out. Then, of course, we had the rollover into the February contract. I do not look at this jump as much other than noise from that.

I am looking to fade rallies. I recognize that about $100 below where we are right now is significant support. But as things stand right now, there is just nothing fundamentally working out for gold. I remain bearish.

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