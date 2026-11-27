MENAFN - Daily Forex) The euro continues to see a barrier just above current trading; however, it's worth noting that the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States will have had an influence here.

EUR/USD

Keep in mind that Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, so a lot of people will be worried about liquidity. However, I still look at this as a major level that we are dancing around in the form of 1.10.

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The 1.10 level is a large, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be watching. Even if we break above there, it is likely that we will see a certain amount of resistance above at the 1.11 level as well. Quite frankly, the interest rate differential continues to favor the U.S. dollar over the euro, and the Federal Reserve now sees, after those hot inflation numbers, the likelihood of interest rates being hiked in December as almost a given at this point. The FedWatch tool is now suggesting that early next year, we are probably going to see another 25 basis points.

Ultimately, this is a market that I am looking to fade rallies.

The 1.09 level underneath could be support. Breaking down below there could see 1.08 just waiting to happen. This is a downward trend for a reason. I do not see the situation in Europe getting better, as the energy situation this winter for the European Union could be a massive problem as well

Ultimately, I do not like the look of the European economy at the moment. Therefore, on short-term rallies that show signs of exhaustion, I will like the possibility of shorting any time I get value in the U.S. dollar. Of course, you get paid at the end of every day, and that does build up over time. I have no interest whatsoever in buying the euro.

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