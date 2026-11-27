GBP/USD Forecast 27/11: Sellers Eye Key Resistance
- The British pound has been fairly quiet. Keep in mind that Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, so it will have a major influence on liquidity and the amount of moves happening during the day. That being said, when I look at this through the prism of going into Friday and the weekend, I see a couple of interesting areas.
A lot of this, I think, will probably come down to real yields in the bond market and, of course, risk appetite. People will be looking for U.S. dollars. There is a certain amount of concern out there when it comes to pretty much everything with the economy, potential energy disruptions, and the like. So I'll be watching that.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if we were to break above the 1.3240 region, then maybe I start to look into the previous larger consolidation all the way to at least 1.35, if not 1.3650. I do not expect that move, but that is the other side of the coin, if you willI'm looking for signs of exhaustion after a short-term failed rally that I can short into. I'm not looking for big moves here. I'm just looking for an opportunity to trade the range that seems to be forming.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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