MENAFN - Daily Forex) WTI Crude will have had less liquidity and trading hours on Thursday, as it was Thanksgiving Day in the United States, but at the end of the day, it looks like we are trying to form a base?

WTI Crude Oil

The WTI crude oil market rallied slightly during the early part of Thursday, but you must keep in mind that it is Thanksgiving in the United States. Liquidity would have been an issue, and of course, there were limited hours of trading.

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With that being the case, it looks like we are going to settle the front contract somewhere close to the $84.70 level. It is also worth noting that the 200-day EMA has, in fact, offered a bit of a barrier. That being said, there have been more attacks on Saudi infrastructure by the Houthis, and that does cause a little bit of concern market will still be headline-driven

But I think this is a market that's probably more headline-driven than anything else. When I look at the technical analysis, it is worth noting that we are bouncing around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the move back in early July. We are back to about 76% of pre-war exports coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf area.

At the same time, we have massive amounts of production coming out of the United States, well over 14 million barrels a day now. That is a major factor in what we are seeing here in a market that is somewhat insulated from the Middle East-maybe not completely by any stretch-but will react a little less impulsively than Brent, for example

The infrastructure for drilling oil has recovered in the Gulf of Mexico from the hurricane several weeks ago. That is a non-story at this point, and we continue to see capacity in the refinery sector running at about 97%.Advertisement

Ultimately, if we can break above the 200-day EMA, it could open up a move toward the $90 level. Pullbacks at this point in time, I think, continue to look at $80 as a potential support level.

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