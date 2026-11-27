MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/JPY pair continues to see traders out there watching the Bank of Japan.

USD/JPY

The Thursday session, of course, was Thanksgiving, so there is a certain amount of liquidity missing from the markets in general, and the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen pair will be the same.

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That being said, it's worth noting that the interest rate differential continues to favor the U.S. dollar, and the hot PCE numbers, as well as some other inflation numbers over the last couple of days coming out of the United States, still put pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates. In fact, they are expected to in December, and now the odds are rising pretty quickly in the markets that they are going to raise rates early next year as well.

Ultimately, that makes this a nice carry trade candidate. After all, the Bank of Japan has a very low interest rate near 1.25%.The obvious area on the chart

But looking at this chart, the 160 yen level is an area where the Bank of Japan had intervened previously. It does open up the possibility of a bit of a ceiling. If we can break above the ¥160 level, then it opens up a much bigger move, but it also opens up the possibility that the Bank of Japan gets involved.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

This is a very difficult pair to trade at the moment, but I am long only here because I don't want to pay for the privilege of being involved. Even if the Bank of Japan intervenes, I'll just be looking to buy U.S. dollars at lower prices.

The ¥159 level seems to be a little bit of a floor at the moment as well, so short-term buy-on-the-dip trading is also possible here. I am bullish, but I do recognize that the Bank of Japan does throw a wrinkle into this.

Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.