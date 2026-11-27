USD/JPY Forecast 27/11: Intervention Risk Caps Gains
But looking at this chart, the 160 yen level is an area where the Bank of Japan had intervened previously. It does open up the possibility of a bit of a ceiling. If we can break above the ¥160 level, then it opens up a much bigger move, but it also opens up the possibility that the Bank of Japan gets involved.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis is a very difficult pair to trade at the moment, but I am long only here because I don't want to pay for the privilege of being involved. Even if the Bank of Japan intervenes, I'll just be looking to buy U.S. dollars at lower prices.The ¥159 level seems to be a little bit of a floor at the moment as well, so short-term buy-on-the-dip trading is also possible here. I am bullish, but I do recognize that the Bank of Japan does throw a wrinkle into this.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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