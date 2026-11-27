Azerbaijan-Estonia Trade Turnover Reached Just $32 Million Last Year - FM
The minister noted that Estonia has invested $25 million in Azerbaijan.
"Naturally, we cannot consider the current situation regarding trade turnover and investments to be satisfactory. Last year, the trade turnover totaled $32 million. Furthermore, we have seen investments amounting to $25 million from Estonia to Azerbaijan. Nearly 70 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan, 48 of which are actively engaged. Recently, a number of initiatives have been undertaken to foster direct contact between the business communities of the two countries and to organize business forums. It's our common view that this practice should be continued, and we are confident that it will yield positive results," he added.
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