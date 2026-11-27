MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has hosted an international conference on labor organization and regulation in the transport sector, bringing together representatives from eight CIS member states, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

Titled“Prospects for the Development of Labor Organization and Regulation in Strengthening Transport Connectivity among CIS Member States,” the conference was held at the Ýyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat.

Participants included representatives of labor and employment authorities, transport institutions and relevant government agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee and Turkmen ministries and agencies.

The discussions focused on labor standards, working conditions and work organization in transport authorities, particularly in the context of economic digitalization and the development of international transport and logistics links.

Participants also shared experience in improving labor regulation and ensuring safe and favorable working conditions in the transport sector.

Addressing the conference remotely, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev emphasized the importance of transport cooperation for economic relations among member states. He also highlighted Turkmenistan's efforts to develop transport and transit corridors, improve their resilience and ensure their accessibility, including for landlocked CIS countries.

The participants also discussed the development of international transport corridors along the North-South and East-West routes, emphasizing the need for coordinated infrastructure development and cooperation with international organizations.

Particular attention was given to the decision adopted at the CIS summit in Awaza in October 2026 to declare 2029 the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity, following an initiative by Turkmenistan.

The initiative is expected to help coordinate efforts between the United Nations and the CIS in the transport sector within the framework of the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026–2035, the report said.

Turkmenistan holds the CIS chairmanship in 2026. The country participates in the Commonwealth as an associate member, in accordance with its status of permanent neutrality.