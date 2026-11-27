MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from Uzbekistan has examined Almaty's approach to urban planning and infrastructure development during a visit to the city administration on November 27, as part of a business mission to Kazakhstan.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of the Almaty administration presented projects aimed at modernizing road and transport infrastructure, constructing modern buildings and implementing urban planning solutions.

The meeting was attended by Sherzod Ibragimov, deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Muzaffarkhon Musayev, chairman of the Small Business Association; Beibut Shakhanov, deputy mayor of Almaty; and Chingiskhan Mamanov, director of Atameken's regional chamber of entrepreneurs, as well as Uzbek business representatives.

Particular attention was paid to an integrated approach to urban development, with new residential areas and facilities planned alongside transport networks, engineering utilities and green spaces.

The sides also discussed sustainable urban development, including measures to improve environmental conditions and air quality and expand green areas.

Uzbek construction and development companies exchanged views with their Kazakh counterparts on urban planning, project implementation and investment opportunities.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan continue to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation in trade, investment, industry and transport. Bilateral trade reached approximately $4.97 billion in 2025, up 11.4% year on year, with the two countries aiming to increase the figure to $10 billion by 2030.

Regional cooperation is also gaining momentum, as both governments seek to deepen economic ties between their regions and promote joint investment projects.