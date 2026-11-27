MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Opening an embassy in Azerbaijan may seem like a small step, but in fact, it represents one of the highest levels of commitment one country can demonstrate toward another, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Estonian minister noted that Estonia is not a particularly large country, with a population of around 1.3 million, and that every embassy is therefore of great value to the country.

"We decided that our peoples share a long history, similar views, numerous personal ties, as well as similar challenges and interests around the world. Of course, opening an embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, is a very important commitment. Our relations have been developing rapidly for more than a year. This month, we held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tallinn, which represents a very practical level of cooperation," Tsahkna said.