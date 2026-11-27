Estonian FM Calls Opening Embassy In Baku Major Commitment
He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The Estonian minister noted that Estonia is not a particularly large country, with a population of around 1.3 million, and that every embassy is therefore of great value to the country.
"We decided that our peoples share a long history, similar views, numerous personal ties, as well as similar challenges and interests around the world. Of course, opening an embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, is a very important commitment. Our relations have been developing rapidly for more than a year. This month, we held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tallinn, which represents a very practical level of cooperation," Tsahkna said.
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