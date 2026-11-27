MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonia sees Azerbaijan as a major opportunity to learn from its experience in the energy sector, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Estonian minister noted that the same applies to new opportunities arising from changes in global trade and the economy, as well as to the East-West route and the Middle Corridor.

"At the same time, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is opening up entirely new prospects. This year, we also opened our embassy in Armenia," Tsahkna said.